Over-40s League: Veater the hero as Plains Farm Alldec clinch cup final place

Plains Farm Alldec edged out Richmond Town 1-0 to reach the Second Division’s Ironside Cup final.

Plains Farm beat the weather and the odds again at a cold, damp Silksworth Park.

Both teams played the game at a good tempo with the only goal coming from player-manager Tony ‘Klopp’ Veater, with a deft header into the top corner after Davey ‘machine’ Mullen got on the end of a Karl Hodgson corner.

Davey Kennedy tormented Richmond’s defence throughout, while John Dobson and Darren Purvis were outstanding at the back, standing up well to Richmond’s intense pressure.

In the dying minutes, captain Mark ‘the monk’ Hartley produced two amazing saves to guarantee Plainsy’s place in the final.

Durham County Strollers won a thriller 5-4 at Wingate Cons in the Third Division’s Echo Cup.

Ryhope Foresters were given a walkover in their Robson-Pattison Cup clash with Spennymoor Town.

Wearmouth CW climbed three places to eighth in the Premier Division after a fine 2-1 derby success at depleted Washington Victoria Inn.

Victoria would have gone fifth with a victory, but remain in sixth spot.

In a cracking end to end game, on a very wet pitch, Wearmouth took the lead after 25 minutes from a corner. The ball dropped at Dave Hoey’s feet and he made no mistake in thumping it into the net.

Washington responded immediately when a tremendous Steve Burns cross was headed home by Chris Dawson to level matters.

Wearmouth started the second half very strongly and scored two minutes in, when a ball was played out left to Stuart Neal, who cut in to shoot home.

There were plenty of chances in the remainder of the game, but no further goals, though dominant Washington saw Burns crash a shot against the post.

Wearmouth defended impressively to see out the 2-1 win and missed two one-on-ones with the keeper on the break.

Chris Bolton was superb in defence for Wearmouth, while Burns was a handful up front for Washington. Both teams praised referee Terry McMenam for his handling of the game.

Grindon Broadway rose to fourth place in Division One with a brilliant 2-1 home victory over leaders Whitley Bay Seahorse.

Seaham Marlborough stayed third, above Grindon only on goal difference, after succumbing 3-1 at Consett.

Third-bottom Pelton Crown boosted their survival push with a 3-0 victory at Newton Aycliffe Cobblers Hall, who remain bottom without a point after 19 successive defeats.

Pelton are now just a point behind Sherburn Village and have a game in hand.

Bottom club Peterlee Helford United stayed six points adrift in Division Two after a 7-1 mauling at table-toppers St Mary’s College, who are now 16 points clear.

Elsewhere in the promotion race, Redcar Town moved a point behind third-top Richmond Town after winning 4-0 at Stanley.

The match of the day in Division Three was the only one to get the green light, as the top two met.

Pelton Roseberry Grange extended their advantage at the top to 10 points with a 3-1 success against Washington JFC Biddick Inn.

Biddick are still two points above third-top Ivy Legends, though the Sunderland side now have a game in hand.

The only Fourth Division match to be played saw Sedgefield consolidate sixth place with a 2-1 victory over Trimdon Vets, who remain third-bottom.