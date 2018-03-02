Over-40s League: Stokoe the penalty hero as Plains Farm Alldec clinch cup semi-final spot

Plains Farm Alldec battled through to the semi-finals of the Second Division’s Ironside Cup, defeating table-toppers St Mary’s College 1-0 in a close-fought duel.

Plainsy produced a great team performance, with stand-out efforts from Davey ‘The Machine’ Mullen and lone striker ‘Killer’ Kennedy.

Kennedy was taken down in the box and was awarded a penalty, with Liam ‘Cuban’ Stokoe stepping up to smash it home for a deserved victory.

Dubmire Club exited the same competition, going down 5-2 to South Shields Catholic Club, while Peterlee Helford were beaten 4-2 at Richmond Town.

Hylton CW enjoyed an excellent victory in the Robson Pattison Cup, fighting hard to knock out second-top Premier side Hartlepool Workies.

Easington CIU also made good progress, thumping hosts Wallsend Community 4-1.

Grindon Broadway won through in the First Division’s Alan Spending Cup, edging a 1-0 victory at Newton Aycliffe Cobblers Hall.

Houghton Cricket Club climbed out of the bottom three in the Third Division thanks to a stunning 2-0 triumph away to third-top Ivy Legends

The Philadelphia also eased their fears, a point above Houghton, by crushing Durham County Strollers 4-0.

Willow Pond are level with Phili on 24 points following their 1-0 defeat of Wingate Cons, who dropped to third-bottom spot but still have a positive goal difference.

The game ebbed and flowed, with Willow’s Gary Golightly having a fine effort tipped around the post by Nixon.

Wingate heading a good headed chance shortly before the only goal arrived at the other end.

Left-back Stuart Hope played a sublime pass up the left wing to Tipling, whose fortuitous cross into the box was lost in the sun by Wingate keeper Nixon, who stepped over the ball and missed his clearance, allowing the ball to cross the line.

In the second half, David Kelly crossing for Kit Tipling to fire wide, then Golightly hits the post with the keeper well beaten.

Allen had Wingate’s best chance, shooting over the bar with Tilbury rushing out. Tipling had a goal ruled offside late on.

Second-top Washington JFC Biddick Inn were held 0-0 by visitors Billingham Vets.

Pennywell Vets secured their sixth win, 1-0 against Trimdon Vets, to climb to eighth place in Division Four.

The Doxy Lad moved off the bottom thanks to their third win of the season, 1-0 against Durham County.

Boldon Colliery Tavern caused a shock with a 3-2 defeat of leaders Hartlepool Jacksons Arms, who lost for just the third time.

Forest Hall moved six points behind Jacksons with a 2-0 success at Sedgefield, and have two games in hand.

Seaham Marlborough moved within two points of second-top Dormans in Division One thanks to a 3-1 defeat of Ferryhill Greyhound.

Dormans were held 1-1 at Sherburn Village, while second-bottom Thornley Celtic bagged only their third victory, pipping Blakelaw SC 1-0. Third-bottom Pelton Crown are seven points above Celtic, despite their 3-0 loss to Hebburn Town.

Ryhope Foresters cruised to a 9-0 Premier Division victory away to Hartlepool Raby Arms.

Raby started promisingly, but Foresters, with Stephen Halliday and Jon Cullen among their main men, settled the game with three goals in a 10-minute spell.

Two more goals had them five up at the break, and Ryhope continued their dominance in the second half, with four more strikes, though they missed out on double figures with a brilliant penalty save onto the bar.

Victory took Foresters into fifth place above Washington Victoria Inn, who were beaten 3-1 at fourth-top Heaton Stannington, while Wearmouth CW eased their relegation fears with a thrilling 4-3 defeat of Spennymoor Town.

Penshaw Catholic Club, in third, fought well in their goalless draw at home to leaders Marden, in front of a large crowd at Herrington Park.

In a bruising encounter, Marden adopted a more physical approach than normal to counter Penshaw and none of the players left the pitch without knowing they had been in a battle as the hosts dug in and gave as good as they got.

Excellent defensive work from both sides meant that both sets of forwards had to work hard for openings.

Tony Healer and Deverdics hit the post and bar and Penshaw keeper Naisbett pulled off a brilliant point-blank save. Healer blazed wide from six yards with just the keeper to beat.

At the other end, chances mainly fell to Chris Moody, with one requiring a last ditch defensive challenge from Chris Arnott to stop him scoring.

Alex Burnett starred for Marden, with Kenny Taylor best for Penshaw.

The Kenny Ball Cup, which was scheduled for this weekend, has been abandoned for the season, preventing an even bigger fixture pile-up.