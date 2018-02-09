Over-40s League: Stokoe the inspiration as Plains Farm Alldec rise from drop zone in stunning style

Plains Farm Alldec produced their best performance of the season to climb out of the Second Division relegation zone.

They turned on the style to thump Milbourne Arms 6-0.

Liam Stokoe pulled the strings in the middle of the park and capping a fine show by scoring the opening goal.

Davey Mullen and Davey Kennedy, getting on the end of crosses from Tony Veater, took Plainsy four goals up, then subs Tommy Wilkinson and Eddy Brown confirmed an emphatic and much-needed win.

In the Second Division’s Ironside Cup, Dubmire beat Stanley 2-0 and bottom club Peterlee Helford United edge a thriller 4-3 at Coxhoe Red Lion.

Seaham Marlborough ended the First Division’s only unbeaten home record with a deserved 2-0 triumph at South Shields.

Seaham took the lead with virtually the last kick of the first half, Punshon winning the ball on the edge of the area and crossing for midfielder Scott Napper to slot home.

The decisive second goal arrived in the 60th minute, Henry finding leading scorer Turner, who beat the defender and calmly fired home.

Seaham closed the game out without keeper Kevin Wood being tested.

Promotion hopefuls Grindon Broadway drew 1-1 with lowly Pelton Crown in a cracking clash..

For the full 80 minutes, it was end to end all the way.

Grindon went ahead on 55 minutes when Carl Ridley won the ball in his own penalty area and sent a brilliant 30-yard pass wide to Jeff Moon. He raced three quarters the length of the field, beating four Pelton players before crossing for Mark Fox to score with a diving header from 12 yards.

Two minutes from time, Tony Smith headed home a Crown corner to level it up.

Referee Steve McGurk was praised.

Ivy Legends got their Third Division promotion push back on track with a thrilling 3-2 win at Redcar Old Boys.

There were few clear-cut chances until Redcar punished Ivy on the break with two well-executed headed goals either side of the break.

Ivy made a flurry of substitutions and a change of formation, and they had a stroke of luck as Redcar headed against the post, with the follow-up shot also striking the frame of the goal.

Reprieved, the Legends attacked relentlessly and star man Alan Neil struck a cracking shot past the diving keeper to make it 2-1.

Redcar could not stem the onslaught and, after a number of near misses, Steve Finn expertly held off a defender to crash home the equaliser.

With time running out, a final swift attack and a glorious finish into the top corner by Michael Cleugh sealed a memorable victory.

Leaders Pelton Roseberry Grange proved too strong for Willow Pond with a 7-1 away win.

Stephen Hall headed the visitors ahead early on, but Willow responded immediately, with Gary Golightly chipping in James Briant, whose flick over onrushing keeper Baz Forster bounced in slowly at the far post.

The first half ended even with Pelton hitting the post and Willow keeper Andy Tilbury playing out of his skin.

The visitors took command on the restart, Wes Hood scoring from a corner, then Chris Davidson headed home a John Jefferson free-kick.

With no subs, Willow tired. Mark Elliot scored his first goal for Pelton with a 30-yarder, then Proud headed home a free-kick for 5-1.

Elliot added a sixth after holding off a defender to cut inside and shoot home, then had an effort ruled offside before Jefferson curled home the final goal in off the post.

Rolls-Royce were three down inside half an hour at home to Hartlepool Stag & Monkey, but rallied to go down 4-2, with their keeper also saving a penalty.

A well-struck free-kick got Rolls back to 3-1, but Brendan Deer completed his hat-trick to kill off the Wearsiders.

The Philadelphia lost 4-2 at Wingate Cons to remain three points above the drop zone.

Washington Victoria Inn enjoyed a comfortable 4-0 home Premier Division win against Redhouse WMC in their first league match of 2018.

Their great start was rewarded with a 3-0 lead in 25 minutes. Firstly, Phil Sowerby made a great run into the box and tucked way a superb pass from Chris Holtan.

Star man Andy Lumsden hit a 25-yard screamer into the top corner, then Sowerby picked up a crossfield pass from Mark Robson and curled a shot into the bottom corner.

Redhouse came out fighting in the second half and Washington keeper Andy Maddocks made a couple of fine saves before a fine goal by full-back James Thompson completed the scoring.

Midfielder Peter Ould was outstanding for never-say-die Redhouse. Both teams praised referee Ashley Cooper for an excellent game.

Ryhope Foresters, in sixth, impressed in a 4-0 success at Easington CIU, while lowly Hylton CW were pipped 3-2 by Heaton Stannington

Leaders Marden had to fight to fend off Spennymoor Town 4-2.

Wayne Edgecombe’s penalty gave Spennymoor an early lead, but Alex Burnett levelled with a header from a corner.

Rob Davies restored the visitors’ lead from close range, but Tony Healer’s penalty, followed by goal from Tony Colquhoun and Steve Hart clinched a 4-2 home win.

Pennywell Vets climbed above neighbours Pennywell Comrades to 10th place in Division Four after a 2-1 victory at Durham County.

Comrades lost 1-0 to Gateshead Redheugh, while Doxy Lad succumbed 2-1 to Shildon and Boldon Colliery Tavern were thumped 7-0 at Forest Hall.