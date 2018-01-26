Over-40s League: State of play in the fight for glory

Pelton Roseberry Grange, Fourth Division champions last year, are looking good in top spot in the Third Division, with 11 wins, two draws and a single defeat from 14 matches.

They sit five points clear of Washington JFC Biddick Inn, though third-top Durham County are also in the mix, on 28 points, with two games in hand on Biddick.

The league returns to action this weekend after last Saturday’s entire programme was snowed off.

Ivy Legends are the pick of the bunch of Sunderland teams in the division, sitting fifth on 24 points from 14 games, ahead of mid-table Willow Pond (21 from 15), Rolls-Royce (21 from 16) and The Philadelphia (18 from 15).

Houghton Cricket Club are second-bottom and in a fight for survival, with 13 points on the board, seven above Hartlepool Vets, who have managed just a solitary victory since winning promotion last term.

Marden are facing a battle to secure the Premier Division title for the fourth season in a row. With nine matches left, they lead Hartlepool Workies by two points, with their closest challengers having a game in hand.

Penshaw Catholic Club are enjoying their best season in years, sitting in third place, just six points off the top, with 12 wins, three draws and just two defeats so far, plus the second best goal difference in the division, +27.

Washington Victoria Inn have done well, sitting fifth on 30 points from 15 games, five ahead of Ryhope Foresters, who have a game in hand.

Redhouse WMC are eighth on 18 points from 16 games, two behind Easington Colliery, who have played two games more.

Three sides are adrift at the bottom, with Hylton CW on eight points, above Wallsend Community and Hartlepool Raby Arms on six points apiece.

Hylton are five points behind near-neighbours Wearmouth CW and have two games more to play.

Whitley Bay Seahorse are hot favourites to land the First Division title, despite only leading by a single point from Teesside outfit Dormans.

Seahorse, with 11 wins, a draw and a defeat, have three games in hand on Dormans and two in hand on third-top Grindon Broadway, who are three points behind after an impressive first half of the season.

Seaham Marlborough are the best of the rest with 26 points from 15 games in fourth spot.

At the bottom, Newton Aycliffe Cobblers Hall look doomed, still without a point after 15 games. Thornley Celtic are also in bid trouble on eight points, while only three points separate the next four clubs in the fight for survival.

Hartlepool Jacksons Arms have played more games (17) than anyone else in Division Four, but they are 13 points clear in pole position.

Shildon sit second on 31 points, two above Hedworthfield Red Hackle and Forest Hall, with Wearmouth CW Old Boys fifth, six adrift of second place.

The Doxy Lad are in bottom spot on goal difference from Hartlepool Tech, with a game in hand. The pair have managed just five points apiece so far.

Pennywell Vets sit third-bottom on 11 points, level with Trimdon, with neighbours Pennywell Comrades two points better off.

St Mary’s College Old Boys are eight points clear in Division Two, with Richmond Town, in second spot, closely followed by a pair of Tyneside teams, Darsley Park and Newcastle East End.

Peterlee Helford United sit at the bottom, with 10 points from 16 matches, three behind South Shields Catholic Club, with Plains Farm Alldec on 14 and Mill View on 15.