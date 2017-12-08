Over-40s League: Six of the best as Rolls-Royce turn on the style

Rolls-Royce moved up three places to eighth in Division Three after a thrilling 6-3 victory at bottom club Hartlepool Vets.

The fixtures were decimated, with many pitches unplayable following snow and heavy rain during the week. Only four games were played across the five divisions.

Rolls were delighted that their game got the green light, and a see-saw first half produced seven goals.

Rolls-Royce raced into a two-goal lead inside 10 minutes when Gary Barker put away a Micky Atkinson cross from the left, then Atkinson got a shot in after a goalmouth scramble to make it 2-0.

Vets centre-forward Graham McKenzie helped himself to two goals, and Robbie Young hit a beauty from just inside the box as the Vets hit back to take a 3-2 lead.

But Rolls turned it round again with two goals from man of the match Ian Usher in the last 10 minutes of the first period to lead 4-3.

Rolls composed themselves and took the game by the scruff of the neck, with assistant manager and midfield dynamo Usher, playing in an unfamiliar striking role, completing a 20-minute hat-trick to make it 5-3.

Andy Laidler added a sixth right at the end.

Pelton Roseberry Grange extended their lead at the top of Division Three to eight points following a 7-1 trouncing of Redcar Old Boys.

Roseberry’s win was their 11th in 12 league games.

Redhouse WMC rose to seventh place in the Premier Division thanks to a fine 3-0 success away to lowly Hartlepool Raby Arms.

The visitors began the better, creating a couple of half-chances, but found the Raby defenders in good form.

Redhouse did, however, take the lead after a mix-up in the home defence and took that advantage into the break.

Raby got more into the game in the second half and went close twice, but another slip-up at the back gave Redhouse a second.

Raby then hit the post before Red House put the game to bed with a third goal on 75 minutes.

The only Second Division game saw Richmond Town climb into top spot thanks to a 5-0 victory over Stanley.

Richmond moved a point above St Mary’s College, but have now played a game more.