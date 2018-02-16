Over-40s League: Six-hitters Seaham Marlborough roar back to outgun Grindon Broadway

Seaham Marlborough leapfrogged visitors Grindon Broadway into third place in Division One after a deserved 6-2 victory.

On a day when the wet weather forced a host of postponements, Grindon, with a strong breeze behind them, started brilliantly and quickly secured a two-goal lead.

The constant pressure was rewarded on 15 minutes when Alan Ridley beat three defenders and fired over a brilliant cross for Darren Cliff, who sent two defenders the wrong way and flicked the ball into the corner of the Seaham net.

Grindon scored again two minutes later, when Mark Fox scored from two yards.

Seaham, though, fought back to level things up at half-time, Thai Taylor scoring both goals following good work by winger Parry.

With the wind at their backs in the second period, Marlborough began to take control and Holt put them 3-2 up, nipping in ahead of Taylor to convert a penalty, after Turner was upended in the box.

Turner scored the goal of the game, putting a 30-yard free-ick into the stanchion. Further goals followed from Holt and Parry to give Seaham a resounding victory.

Leaders Whitley Bay Seahorse lost 4-2 at fifth-top Wallsend BC in the only other game to get the go-ahead.

In Division One’s Alan Spedding Cup, lowly Thornley Celtic gained a welcome confidence booster, beating Pelton Crown Inn 5-2.

Houghton Cricket Club bolstered their Third Division survival challenge with a storming 5-0 success at bottom club Hartlepool Vets.

Houghton hit four goals in the final 15 minutes of the first half, setting up only their fourth win of the season, though they remain in second-bottom spot.

Rolls-Royce, suffering an injury crisis, managed to get a team out against Billingham Vets, but they succumbed to a 1-0 defeat.

After just two minutes, Rolls had to use their only fit sub when Gary Barker had to go off with a reoccurrence of an hamstring pull.

Things got worse 20 minutes later when Billingham nicked a goal from the keeper, who got injured while trying to clear the danger and had to leave the field, with Andy Parkin, also nursing a thigh strain, going in goal.

Rolls applied plenty of pressure, though, and only the heroics of Billingham’s keeper kept them out.

Rolls deserved something out of the game, but it was not to be, with Micky Atkinson missing a penalty with the last kick of the game. Simon Chapman was outstanding for Rolls.

Ivy Legends leapfrogged Durham County Strollers into third place after beating them 3-2.

Second-top Washington JFC Biddick Inn were rocked as lowly Wingate Cons forced a 1-1 draw, while Willow Pond went down 6-3 away to Redcar Old Boys and leaders Pelton Roseberry Grange edged home 1-0 against Heighington Bay Horse.

Dubmire dropped a place to sixth in Division Two following their 1-1 draw with Milbourne Arms, while rejuvenated bottom club Peterlee Helford United put up a brilliant fight before losing 5-4 at second-top Richmond Town.

Wearmouth CW Old Boys climbed to fourth place in Division Four after a rousing 6-0 derby success away to The Doxy Lad.

Pennywell Comrades rose two places to ninth after a hard-earned 3-2 defeat of Durham County, while Pennywell Vets were thumped 6-1 by second-top Forest Hall.

Third-top Hedworthfield Red Hackle handed out only a second defeat to leaders Hartlepool Jacksons Arms, thanks to a close-fought 2-1 victory.

Redhouse WMC went down to their 10th defeat of the season in the Premier Division, but they remain well clear of relegation trouble.

Redhouse were pipped 2-1 at Heaton Stannington, who climbed to fourth place with their 11th victory.

Darlington Shuttle and Loom moved above Redhouse into seventh place after a 3-0 triumph at bottom club Hartlepool Raby Arms.

Lowly Wearmouth CW progressed in the Premier’s Robson Pattison Cup with an impressive, hard-fought 1-0 home win over fifth-top Washington Victoria Inn.