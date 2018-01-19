Over-40s League: Parry double helps Marlborough roar back to clinch victory in nine-goal thriller

Seaham Marlborough maintained fourth place in Division One by prevailing 5-4 in an entertaining game at Pelton Crown.

The lead changed three times.

Pelton took the lead following a defensive mistake after 10 minutes, but quickfire goals from Parry and Turner turned it around, only for another error to allow the hosts to level.

Holt deservedly put the visitors 3-2 in front at half-time, but Pelton rallied on the restart.

The home rearguard withstood 20 minutes of pressure before breaking away to level, then they went 4-3 up.

But Jimmy ‘Thailand’ Taylor roused Marlborough with the goal of the game, volleying into the net from 30 yards as he returned the keeper’s poor clearance.

With 10 minutes to go, Seaham snatched the win with Parry netting his second goal.

Sherburn Village lost 2-0 to Wallsend BC, while Thornley Celtic went down 3-1 at South Shields.

Penshaw Catholic Club consolidated third place in the Premier Division with a deserved 5-2 win against Red House WMC.

Penshaw started strongly with the pace of Moody and Charlesworth causing the Red House defence problems.

Within half an hour, they were three goals up, with Moody notching twice and Simon Holland the other.

However, Red House never give up and, with Penshaw making changes to give their subs a good run-out, the visitors reduced the areas with two quick goals.

Penshaw, though, sealed their 12th league victory with late efforts from Taylor and ‘Archie’ Archbold, returning for his first game after summer knee surgery.

Easington CIU succumbed 4-2 at Hartlepool Workies.

CIU took a 10th-minute lead with an easy tap-in at the far post, and they struck again to go 2-1 up, only to be rocked by Andy McKenna’s hat-trick for the second-top side.

Workies stayed two points behind Marden, who won 4-0 at Hartlepool Raby Arms.

Wearmouth CW went down 2-1 to Wallsend Community, who rose to second-bottom spot with their second win of the season.

Rolls-Royce came from behind to beat The Philadelphia 2-1 in the Third Division.

Phili took the lead midway through the first half, scoring from an acute angle after good work down the left.

Rolls equalised 10 minutes later when Darren Bland won the ball in midfield and produced a through ball to Mick Agnew.

His shot was parried out to Mick Atkinson who made no mistake with his trusty left foot from 12 yards.

Rolls won it 20 minutes from time when Agnew slotted home at the back post, from Atkinson’s cross. Simon Chapman starred for Rolls.

Willow Pond lost 1-0 at Hartlepool Stag & Monkey in a hard-fought clash.

Willow edged the first half, with James Brian having two goals disallowed for offside, but Stag had the better of the second.

David Laws cleared off the line in both halves for Willow, while Stu Hope missed out with a good chance for the visitors, who were sunk in controversial circumstances late on.

Stag hit the post then, from the resulting corner, Ian Good headed home the winner, with Willow claiming that their centre-back was pushed to the floor.

Washington JFC Biddick Inn squeezed home 2-1 at Ivy Legends.

Durham County Strollers hit four goals inside 20 minutes in a 7-0 mauling of Hartlepool Vets.

Bottom side Peterlee Helford United forced a 1-1 draw at home to mid-table Dubmire Club in Division Two.

Mill View went down 3-1 at Stanley, while Plains Farm Alldec claimed a 2-0 success at The Milbourne Arms in the Second Division’s Ironside Cup.

Wearmouth CW Old Boys sit fifth in Division Four after a fine 3-1 victory at Boldon Colliery Tavern.

Pennywell Comrades played out a 3-3 thriller against Sedgefield, while Pennywell Vets drew 0-0 with The Doxy Lad.