Over-40s League: Impressive Washington Victoria on fire to rock title hopefuls Hartlepool Workies

Washington Victoria Inn got back to winning ways with a tremendous 3-2 home win against title hopefuls Hartlepool Workies in the Premier Division.

Victoria were 1-0 down after three minutes, to a hotly disputed goal, when goalkeeper Andy Maddocks pushed an Andy Barry header onto the bar and back into play but the referee ruled that it had crossed the line.

Victoria came back strongly and equalised when midfielder Mark Robson hit a superb left-foot strike into the top of the net.

They went 2-1 up when a great Andy Lumsden cross was headed in at the back post by Phil Sowerby.

The best goal was still to come when Steve Burns picked the ball up 30 yards out and hit a right-footed screamer into the top corner, for a 3-1 half-time lead.

Washington defended well to retain their lead, but a mistake let in Brian Linighan to make it 3-2 with 10 minutes to go.

A late challenge on Victoria’s goalkeeper, in the last minute, started a scuffle that ended up with Washington’s Neil Emerson and Hartlepool’s Andy McKenna being sent off.

Sadly Washington have received the news of the death of ex-player and chairman Les Porter. A player in the league for many years, and a talisman of local grassroots football, he will be greatly missed.

Redhouse WMC were held 0-0 by Spennymoor Town.

Penshaw Catholic Club eased into the Robson Pattison Cup semi-finals with a 2-1 home win against much-improved Wearmouth CW.

Penshaw always had the upper hand and, but for a few missed chances and some last-ditch Wearmouth defending, would have won by a wider margin.

Two headed goals won the day. Luke Charlesworth nodded the first after great work by Chris Hall, then Charlesworth supplied the cross for Chris Moody to bullet home a second.

Wearmouth replied late on, but Penshaw held firm and will meet Ryhope Foresters in their semi at Herrington CW tomorrow (10.30am).

Foresters edged through 3-2 at Darlington Shuttle & Loom. Easington Colliery CIU pipped Hylton CW 5-4 in a thriller and next meet Heaton Stannington, who stunned Marden 3-2.

Mill View stayed second-bottom in Division Two after a 3-2 loss to second-top Richmond Town.

Plains Farm Alldec drew 1-1 with Redcar Town, while Dubmire were beaten 3-0 by runaway leaders St Mary’s College.

Houghton Cricket Club continued their impressive run in Division Three, climbing to eighth place thanks to a 2-1 success at Billingham Vets.

But they are just two points above The Philadelphia, who slipped to third-bottom spot after a 3-0 home loss to leaders Pelton Roseberry Grange.

Second-top Washington JFC Biddick Inn were held 1-1 by visitors Hartlepool Stag & Monkey, and needed an equaliser in the dying seconds to secure their point.

That moved them three points above Ivy Legends, who have a game in hand but lost 3-1 at lowly Wingate Cons. Durham County Strollers, in fourth with games in hand, beat Willow Pond 2-0 to move four points behind Ivy.

Rolls-Royce, in seventh, outgunned lowly Redcar Town 3-1.

Pennywell Comrades leapfrogged Boldon Colliery Tavern into 10th place in Division Four after a hard-fought 1-0 away win.

Doxy Lad stayed second-bottom despite putting up a good fight in their 3-1 loss to third-top Hedworthfield Red Hackle.

Fourth-top Wearmouth CW Old Boys, in the hunt for promotion with games in hand, were handed a walkover against bottom-placed visitors Hartlepool Tech.

South Shields Catholic Club reached the Second Division’s Ironside Cup final, sinking Darsley Park 3-1 after extra time.

Darsley’s keeper pulled off some important saves, and his side capitalised to lead with a good individual effort.

Ten minutes from time, Shields levelled from close range, then two goals in the first half of extra time won the day.