Over-40s League: Grindon march on in the cup with late show killing off South Shields Catholic Club

Grindon Broadway made excellent progress into the last 16 of the Kip Watson Villa Real Cup, outgunning South Shields Catholic Club 4-0.

Shields decided to kick off with a very strong wind behind them and, in the first half, Grindon never got out of first gear although Michael Rodgers did put them ahead after 15 minutes.

Shields were doing all the pressing and Grindon very rarely got out of their own half, but they retained the lead at the break, with the home side missing a penalty.

On the restart, the wind dropped dramatically and Grindon began to gradually lift their game.

In the space of eight dramatic minutes, Grindon scored three quickfire goals to kill off Shields.

After 70 minutes, Davey Cooper made it 2-0, them Richard Bland notched in the 77th and 78th minutes.

Redhouse WMC earned a fine 4-1 success at Pelton Roseberry Grange and Washington Victoria Inn were good 3-1 winners at Stanley.

Hylton CW succumbed 4-1 away to Ferryhill Greyhound, while Easington CIU defeated Houghton Cricket Club 2-0 and Premier high-fliers Penshaw Catholic Club were comfortable 3-0 victors against Thornley Celtic.

Marden proved too strong for Seaham Marlborough with a 5-0 away win, while Ryhope Foresters went down 5-3 in an entertaining clash with Sherburn.

Rolls-Royce climbed to sixth place in Division Three after a fine 2-0 win over Wingate Cons.

A goal in each half secured Rolls the points. They would have won by a bigger margin but for the heroics of the Wingate keeper.

Rolls took the lead midway through the first half, Davy Smith unleashing a 25-yard free-kick into the top corner with his trusty left foot.

Micky Agnew then scored with a rare header, only to be disappointed when the referee deemed him to be offside.

On the hour mark, Agnew crossed from the left to find Micky Atkinson steaming in, and he made no mistake from 15 yards with his left-foot shot. ‘Chirpy’ Chapman was Rolls’ star man.

Willow Pond slumped to a 3-0 defeat on their travels ay Heighington Bay Horse, while The Philadelphia handed out a 3-0 defeat to Hartlepool Stag & Monkey

Phili dominated play and were a goal up after six minutes. Darren Hutchinson fed Mark Nixon down the right nd he raced past the full-back and crossed a fantastic ball for Alan Jones, who duly despatched the ball home from eight yards.

The Philadelphia scored again in the 12th minute, when Nixon put in a defence-splitting cross to Neil Machin, who produced a fantastic diving header from six yards out.

Phili had Mark Naile sent off early in the second half, but they still added a third goal, with star man Paul Russell’s superb 25-yard strike beating the unsighted keeper.

Dubmire Club rose to fifth place in Division Two after an entertaining 3-2 success against Mill View.

Plains Farm Alldec remain third-bottom after a 1-0 loss to second-top Darsley Park.

In Division Four, bottom club The Doxy Lad picked up only their second league win, surprising sixth-placed Sedgefield 2-1.

Wearmouth CW Old Boys sit fifth after a thrilling 4-3 victory over Pennywell Comrades, while Boldon Colliery Tavern were thumped 5-1 by visitors Durham County.