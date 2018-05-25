Over-40s League: Glory day for Penshaw Catholic Club in Robson Pattison Cup final shoot-out

Penshaw Catholic Club followed up last season’s excellent Villa Real Cup success by lifting the Robson Pattison Memorial Cup last weekend.

But Heaton Stannington made sure that Penshaw had to fight all the way for the silverware, taking the game to extra time and penalties at Wearmouth CW.

Penshaw Catholic Club celebrate their victory in the cup final.

Penshaw started the brighter and, after Chris Moody spurned a one-on-one chance, with the Heaton keeper saving, they took the lead with a powerful header by Damian Maw from Scott Richards’ inswinging corner.

Minutes later. Maw repeated the feat, but this time he was adjudged harshly to have fouled a defender.

It did not take long for Heaton to get into their stride and two goals, one from the excellent Steve Preen, put them in command.

In the second half, with Heaton in control, Penshaw made substitutions and moved Maw up front and slowly the game changed in their favour.

Referee Ken Short and assistants Les Watts and Robert Robson with the two captains before the cup final kick-off

With 10 minutes left, Penshaw equalised at 2-2 with a superb strike from Luke Charlesworth, from just inside the box.

The game moved into extra time, with exchanges even, until unfortunate Penshaw captain ‘Noka’ Thurlbeck, in the process of going down injured, also brought down a Heaton player, with referee Ken Short awarding a penalty.

However, Preen blazed his spot-kick over the bar.

The game ended 2-2 and went to sudden death penalties, with Penshaw keeper Andy Naisbett emerging the hero with a great stop as Penshaw won 7-6.

John Spence was Penshaw’s man of the match, with Kris Holmes excellent for Heaton.

In the Premier Division, third-bottom Hylton CW succumbed to a 6-0 defeat at champions Marden, who ended the season on 66 points from 26 games. Hylton can still avoid going down – three are relegated and three come up

Fourth-bottom Wearmouth CW were held to a 2-2 draw by visitors Easington Colliery CIU, who are a point better off, while ninth-placed Redhouse WMC drew 2-2 at home to Darlington Shuttle & Loom.

Grindon Broadway ran out convincing 4-1 winners at relegated bottom club Newton Aycliffe Cobblers Hall to go fourth in Division One, two points behind thirdplaced Ferryhill Greyhound with a game to go.

Sherburn Village went down 4-1 at champions Whitley Bay Seahorse, while second-bottom Thornley Celtic lost 2-0 at Consett.

Hebburn Town beat Blakelaw SC 2-0, while runners-up Dormans were 3-0 victors at Wallsend BC.

Mill View defeated Coxhoe Red Lion 4-2, but they are rooted to the foot of Division Two.

Plains Farm Alldec beat Stanley 2-0 in their penultimate game, while Peterlee Helford United were pipped 4-3 at Darsley Park to stay fourth-bottom.

Dubmire Club eased to a 3-1 success at second-bottom Woodhorn Lane to rise to seventh place.

Pennywell Vets, in seventh place, cruised to an impressive 5-1 success against Shildon in Division Four.

Pennywell Comrades forced a 1-1 draw at Trimdon Vets but dropped to 10th place as Durham County beat Hartlepool Tech 5-2 to move above them on goal difference.

Forest Hall moved top on goal difference, over Hartlepool Jacksons Arms, after a 5-1 drubbing of third-top Hedworthfield Red Hackle.