Over-40s League: Eddie sniffs out the winner as Plains Farm Alldec keep up superb run

Plains Farm Alldec kept their impressive Second Division run going by beating Richmond Town 2-1 away.

Plains Farm took a strong squad on their travels and it brought great dividends with all three points.

Alldec went ahead when Tommy Wilkinson surprised the keeper, but not his team-mates, with a cross-cum-shot to make it 1-0. But shortly after had to go of with a suspected ripped shoelace!

As the drama unfolded after Richmond scored from their first attack in the second half, Tony “Klopp” Veater rang the changes.

The alterations paid off as Eddie “Sniffer” Brown sent the keeper the wrong way with a lovely finish after great work from Karl Hodgson, who danced round four defenders to set the goal up.

Veater was star man after his sunshine break scouting in Lanzarote.

Mill View stayed second-bottom after a 5-2 defeat at South Shields Catholic Club.

Seaham Marlborough consolidated third place in Division One thanks to a 3-1 victory over Thornley Celtic.

Grindon Broadway, in fourth, were sunk 5-1 at leaders Whitley Bay Seahorse.

Spennymoor Town demolished relegation-threatened Wallsend Community 4-0 in the Premier Division.

Hartlepool Workies defeated Hartlepool Raby Arms, who started with 10 men and had a man sent off in the second period.

Raby battled hard, though, to make sure their neighbours knew they were in a game. Davy Watson, Jimmy Parkinson and Scott Newbegin did the damage, with keeper Colin Hunter outstanding for the visitors.

Third-placed Ivy Legends put up a good show against leaders Pelton Roseberry Grange in Division Three but succumbed to a 5-3 defeat.

In Division Four, The Doxy Lad secured only their fourth win of the season, beating Trimdon Vets 2-0, to stay three points above bottom club Hartlepool Tech, who won 3-1 at Pennywell Vets.

Boldon Colliery Tavern lost 4-1 at Shildon.

Willow Pond saw their Echo Cup dreams dashed by Hartlepool Stag & Monkey with a 5-0 defeat in the quarter-finals.

Stag dominated from the off and went in front on ten minutes when Brendan Deer headed home Michael Angus’s corner.

They soon doubled their lead, Ian Good beating two defenders out wide then firing a low cross into the box which Deer sidefooted home.

Deer’s pinpoint cross picked out Chris Barlow, who headed into the top corner for 3-0.

Deer completed his hat-trick just before the hour with a sweet 20-yard left-footer, before Willow were killed off by a superb solo goal from Mark Brigham.

Mid-table Sedgefield stunned leaders Hartlepool Jacksons Arms with a 1-0 victory in the Fourth Division’s Billy Lorraine Cup.