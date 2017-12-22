Over-40s League: Agnew the inspiration as Rolls-Royce roar back from three down for a point

Rolls-Royce staged a sensational fightback to rescue a brilliant 3-3 Third Division draw away to Roseberry Grange.

The game, one of just two to get the green light, beat the weather due to the 3G surface, and it looked bad news for the Wearsiders as they found themselves 3-0 down in just 25 minutes.

Things got worse for Rolls when their keeper got injured and Norman Younger had to go in goal.

Rolls never gave up though and Micky Agnew, outstanding throughout, carried on from the previous week’s hat-trick to notch another two goals and an assist with the other.

Rolls’ first reply came after a great through ball by Neil Thompson found Agnew and his Messi-esque back flick found Micky Atkinson, who drove home a left-foot shot.

Just before half-time, Agnew beat the offside trap and rounded the keeper to make it 3-2.

Midway through the second half, Agnew scored his second to level it up when he finished well at the back post from Thompson’s cross.

Rolls could have nicked it, too, with a couple of shots going narrowly wide.

In Division Two, St Mary’s College edged home 2-1 against Stanley.