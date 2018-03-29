Northern League: Willington cup hopes dashed, as Bishops remain deep in trouble

Willington’s Ernest Armstrong Memorial Cup hopes were killed off by last night’s 3-1 quarter-final defeat at Northallerton.

The Hall Lane men fell behind to Chris Dickinson’s well-timed strike in the bottom corner, after 36 minutes.

Matty Moffat equalised just before half-time, but Nicky Martin immediately put the home side in front again.

Martin’s second goal made it 3-1, sealing Northallerton’s semi-final place.

Bishop Auckland remain in big trouble in the Ebac Northern League’s First Division after a 5-1 thrashing at Newcastle Benfield.

Paul Brayson gave Benfield the lead from a tight angle, then Jack Devlin’s excellent goal doubled the lead.

Bishops started the second half in brighter fashion and Chris Winn had an effort brilliantly saved by keeper Andrew Grainger. Michael Hoganson headed over a few seconds later.

But Benfield responded to go 3-0 up as Devlin finished off a good team move.

Brayson added a fourth from the penalty spot, then Devlin produced a nice chip to complete his hat-trick.

Bishops’ Joe Grant hit a late consolation.

The Two Blues are just three points above third-bottom Jarrow Roofing and have played two matches more.

North Shields’ home clash with Billingham Synthonia was postponed, due to a waterlogged pitch.

In Division Two, Brandon United lost 2-0 at Thornaby, with Kurtis Howes and, in the final minute, Kallum Hannah notching.

Esh Winning went down 3-2 to Jarrow, who stormed in front with Mick Watson’s 35-yard beauty.

Kris Goss fired in a 25-yarder for 2-0 three minutes later, but Daniel Kent headed home to cut the deficit.

Goss’s second goal sealed the win, though Daniel Mann hit a 79th-minute consolation for Esh.

Second-bottom Darlington RA beat bottom club Alnwick Town 2-1 thanks to strikes from Chris Tarn and Glenn Donaldson, sandwiching Josh Hay’s leveller.