Northern League: Whitley Bay add to woes of lowly Washington in close-fought clash

Washington remain 12 points from safety in the Ebac Northern League’s First Division after succumbing 2-1 to on-form Whitley Bay last night.

The second-bottom Mechanics managed to stage their game at Nissan, while the remainder of the scheduled programme was called off.

But their run without a win reached seven games, with only one point picked up in the process.

The visitors started brightly, and Chris Salmon crossed well in the fifth minute, only for Tom Potter to head narrowly wide.

Callum Dent then had a shot saved by visiting goalkeeper Thomas Flynn after 12 minutes and, two minutes later, Shaun Pickford fired straight at Flynn as Washington grew into the game.

However, in the 18th minute, Bay took the lead when Liam Brooks rifled the ball past goalkeeper Dan Gladstone from just inside the area.

Pickford then had an opening for the hosts, but he hit his shot over the bar.

Jak Hanson was thwarted by a last-ditch tackle in the box as Washington pressed in vain for an equaliser.

In the second half, Jake Pickard headed wide for Washington before keeper Gladstone saved well from Brooks and Joshua Nearney. Gladstone also made a fine finger-tip save, following Ross Gardner’s clearance off the line.

Whitley doubled their lead on 70 minutes with a hotly disputed second goal, which resulted in ex-Sunderland defender Pascal Chimbonda receiving a yellow card, then a red, for dissent.

Washington claimed that Callum Johnston was offside as he fired home from close range, after Alex Kempster’s shot had been parried by Gladstone.

Nearney was then sent off with four minutes to go and the Mechanics were awarded a penalty in the 88th minute, which Cameron Wilson duly despatched to make it 2-1.

Bay, though, held on for all three points to climb to seventh place.