Northern League: Washington slip closer to the drop as Roofing storm to victory in final half hour

Washington’s Ebac Northern League Division One survival hopes suffered a big setback with last night’s 5-1 defeat at fellow strugglers Jarrow Roofing.

The Mechanics remain second-bottom, 12 points from safety, with just 12 games to play. Washington played well for the first hour and the score flattered third-bottom Roofing, who are now just two points from safety, with games in hand.

The first real chance came in the 18th minute, when Liam Anderson broke through for Roofing, but his shot was comfortably saved by keeper Daniel Gladstone.

Five minutes later, Davey Palmer opened the scoring, finishing well after Anderson won a tackle after Anth Myers flicked on Shaun Vipond’s free-kick.

Vinny Gash went close to equalising when he broke free, but home keeper Shaun Newbrook was on hand to save.

Luke Thompson headed wide as the Mechanics fought gallantly,

On 34 minutes, the equaliser came when Jake Pickard’s deflected shot from distance found the net following a good team move.

Washington started the second half brightly, and Gash had two efforts saved by Newbrook. But Roofing regained the lead on 65 minutes and never looked back.

Gladstone saved Anderson’s initial shot, but it rebounded to him and he slotted home.

A minute later it was 3-1, when Dennis Knight collected the ball and cut inside before driving a shot into the far top corner

Paul Gardiner netted on the rebound after Olly Martin’s shot was saved, then Martin ran on to finish off a Knight through pass.