Northern League: Washington keeper Gladstone keeps the score down as Mechanics find Consett too hot to handle

Washington’s two-game winning run ended with a 4-1 First Division defeat at home to high-flying Consett on Saturday.

The fifth-placed Steelmen were too good on the day for much-improved Washington, but it was the Mechanics who took the lead on 14 minutes, when Jak Hanson finished well.

Consett were level on 34 minutes when David Dowson equalised, and they went ahead just after the break, through Clark Kay’s close-range finish, following a corner.

Daniel Craggs made it 3-1, finishing off a good move, and the win was sealed when Matty Slocombe smashed one in from outside the box, giving goalkeeper Daniel Gladstone no chance, after 73 minutes.

Consett chairman Frank Bell said: “Washington started well and it wasn’t until 25-30 minutes into the game, that we got into it and from then on we dominated most of the match.

“Man of the match David Dowson drilled in a superb equaliser for us to start off the goalscoring and we continued to dominate the game and, to be truly fair to him, the Washington goalkeeper, Daniel Gladstone, pulled off some tremendous saves in the second half, or there would have been a lot more goals scored in the win.”

Ryhope CW put up a good fight before going down 3-1 away to leaders Morpeth Town.

Gary Pearson’s men were up against it from the off, with Mark Davison firing Morpeth into a third-minute lead after a fine pass from Jordan Fry, though keeper Jonny Ball did get a hand to the shot.

James Ellis rattled the bar with a fierce effort from the edge of the box as Ryhope went close, and Thomas Bott forced home keeper Karl Dryden into a smart save before the break.

Ball made some important stops, and save Davison fire against the post, but he was beaten for a second time on the hour mark, Liam Henderson shooting through Ball’s legs from close range after Wayne Phillips’ deflected shot caused problems in the Ryhope box.

Ex-Sunderland striker Stephen Elliott, on as a sub, made an instant impact, with an effort deflected over the bar and a neat chip hitting the bar. Ball then made an outstanding save to deny Keith Graydon before Ryhope halved the deficit on 88 minutes, when Adam Cocks’ deflected strike beat Dryden.

But Morpeth had the last word, with Henderson expertly lobbing Ball from 35 yards as Ryhope pushed for an equaliser.

At Meadow Park, Sunderland RCA drew a blank in their home game with Newton Aycliffe, which finished 0-0.

Luke Richardson went close for RCA, when he headed against the crossbar and had a goal ruled out for offside. Martin Swales’ men, who host Morpeth Town tomorrow, remain eighth.

Seaham Red Star succumbed to a narrow 1-0 defeat at improving Guisborough Town, who recorded their eighth win of the season and are now unbeaten in six.

The all-important goal came in the fifth minute, when Nathan Steel reacted first in the box to beat goalkeeper Jordan Harkess.

Alex Ramshaw went close for Red Star, hitting the post, Guisborough held firm for the three points.

Shildon got back to winning ways, with a comfortable 3-0 home victory over Stockton Town.

Player-boss Daniel Moore opened the scoring in the fifth minute, following a mistake from goalkeeper Liam Jordan.

It was 2-0 after 34 minutes, when Matty Robson finished well, and Lewis Dodds completed the scoring in second-half stoppage time.

West Auckland came away from Ashington with an excellent 1-0 win to remain sixth.

Anthony Bell raced clear in the 11th minute, to score the winner before, in an ill-tempered second half, both Dale Pearson (Ashington) and Ross Colquhoun (West) were sent off.

Bishop Auckland eased to a 3-0 win at bottom club Billingham Synthonia to lift themselves away from danger at the bottom.

An early goal from Thomas McAloon set the Two Blues on their way. Andre Bennett’s long-range effort doubled their lead on the hour mark, then Michael Hoganson rounded things off, with three minutes left.

North Shields put hosts Penrith to the sword with a hard-fought 3-0 away win. Gareth Bainbridge scored twice, with Craig McFarlane also on target.

Team Northumbria’s slide down the table continued with a 3-0 home loss to Whitley Bay.

A mad seven-minute goal spree just after half-time saw Alex Kempster, Liam Brooks and Thibaut Charmey secure a comfortable Bay win.

Jarrow Roofing’s home clash with Newcastle Benfield was frozen off, while a waterlogged pitch forced off Dunston UTS’s trip to Marske United.