Northern League: Wake gets Cestrians prepared for tough challenge against Bedlington

Chester-le-Street have doubts over Lee Mole, Andrew Clarkson and Daniel Hepplewhite for tomorrow’s Second Division visit of Bedlington Terriers.

Conor Lyon definitely misses out, but Chester should have Aaron Thompson and Josh King back.

Manager Colin Wake said: “We have enjoyed an upturn in performances and the results have improved accordingly, so we go into the match in good spirits.

“We are expecting a really tough encounter against a Bedlington Terriers side, rejuvenated recently under Jon McDonald, who’s an outstanding coach.

“But if we are at our best we will give them a game, as we have nothing to fear.”

Durham City manager Ollie Hotchkiss says his team are raring to go when they head to Alnwick Town tomorrow.

City, who have played just once since December 2, are down to eighth.

Hotchkiss said: “Steve Malloy and Matthew Smith are back from holiday this week, so they will go straight into the squad.

“We played Alnwick Town earlier in the year and had a decent game against them. We are hoping to continue our good run and climb a few places up the table.

“We haven’t played much over the last month or so due to weather, so we are hoping the game is on and we are raring to go.”

Easington Colliery entertain Jarrow, with Ethan Wood, who missed the trip to Thornaby last Saturday, will return to the squad.

Jordan Hailes is another likely to return, however Ryan Barrow picked up a knock at Thornaby and will have to be assessed before the game.

Second-bottom Brandon United welcome second-top Tow Law Town, who expect to be at full strength.

Lewis Teasdale returns for Lawyers and secretary Stephen Moralee said: “It was good to get last week’s win against Darlington RA, especially when so many games were off.”

Esh Winning face a tough task at Heaton Stannington, with new signing Paul Oxley available, while Callum Boakes and Reece Brown return from injury.

Manager Tony Boakes said: “This is another hard game for us, but we will be up for the challenge. We drew at home earlier in the season in a really good competitive game.”

Hebburn Town, boosted by successive wins, journey to fifth-placed Blyth in one of the top games of the day.

Billingham Town travel to Whickham without Ash Lavan (suspension) and Kristofor Summers, who is out injured for five weeks.

Darlington RA, who have named Paul Edwards as manager in succession to Peter Mulcaster, host Thornaby and West Allotment Celtic entertain leaders Northallerton Town.

There’s an attractive derby tonight, with Willington hosting Crook Town at Hall Lane, where a big crowd is expected.

Willington chairman Richard Tremewan said: “Connor Lowes has just transferred to us from Brandon United. Hopefully we will have a strong team available.”

Crook player/assistant Michael Weston is unavailable, due to flu, and Christian Holliday, their two-goal scorer at Darlington RA in midweek, misses out due to work.

Manager Chris Lax said: “I have a squad of 23 to choose from and it would be nice to end the week with a win, but there are no easy games in this league.”