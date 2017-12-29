Northern League: Three back as Ryhope CW hope for change of luck against Ashington

Ryhope CW have three men back for tomorrow’s First Division clash at home to Ashington – as assistant boss Stu Gooden hopes for a change of luck.

Ryhope went down 3-2 at home to Whitley Bay last week, but Gooden said: “I was very pleased with the performance last weekend, even though we lost.

“We are not carrying much luck at the moment, but hopefully our luck will change soon if we keep playing the way we have and with the same determination.”

David Gordon and Chris Wallace are definitely out, while Danni Lay is still suspended.

Adam Cocks and Joseph Melvin return to the squad, alongside Thomas Bott, who returns from suspension.

Ashington skipper Craig Scott, Dylan Williamson and David Edwards all come back into the reckoning, whilst midfielder Kyle Downey faces a late fitness test.

Washington, in dire need of safety points, journey to West Auckland for a testing encounter.

Mechanics manager James Clark said: “We will have Alex White out injured and Matthew Parker is suspended. This will be a really tough game, but, at the same time, we are looking forward to it.”

Seaham Red Star manager Chris McCabe, whose men face a massive challenge at leaders Morpeth Town, is still struggling to find a settled team due to injuries.

David Scorer returns following suspension, while Liam Hodgson, Ash Davies and Lee Hetherington should all be available after missing last Saturday’s defeat at Bishop Auckland.

Callum Munro and Alex Ramshaw are suspended, while Craig Lynch and Bailey Prudhoe remain unavailable.

McCabe, whose side picked up a good 4-1 win over Washington in midweek, said: “The depleted squad that played at Bishops, were disjointed in the first half due to absentees, however, after the break, we played a lot better and looked like getting something from the game.

“We will need to be better against Morpeth Town though.”

Consett host Jarrow Roofing, with manager Mark Eccles saying: “Other than David Knight, I have a full squad to choose from.

“Roofing are a ‘hit and miss,’ team this season. They will give us a real game and are big, strong and we will have to match them in all departments and with our work-rates to win the three points.”

Shildon take on Newcastle Benfield at Dean Street, with chairman David Dent commenting: “We are looking to take the positives from the draw at West Auckland on Boxing Day.

“Benfield have forwards who can hurt you, so we will need to play well for the win.”

Dunston UTS have Jake Stafford back from a one-match suspension at home to North Shields.

James Martin and Michael Pearson may start and Matteo Faiola returns after visiting Italy for Christmass.

Bishop Auckland entertain second-top Marske United, while Newton Aycliffe head to Team Northumbria.

Billingham Synthonia still miss John Seaton (broken foot) at Whitley Bay, while Adrian Beblowski and James Dawson are also unavailable.

Tonight, Sunderland RCA manager Martin Swales has injury problems ahead of their game at Stockton Town (7.30pm).

Swales, whose side sit in eighth place, said: “Skipper Greg Swansbury, Ross Preston, James Armstrong, Luke Richardson and Clayton Davis are all missing due to holidays.

“However, we have two new signings in on loan who will hopefully be starting, in Jack Vaulks and Dylan Milburn, as well as Kieron Parnaby, who is another new signing, from Tow Law Town.

“Stockton will be a tough game. We will go there in good spirits and hopefully get the win, but we are expecting it to be a hard game.”