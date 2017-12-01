Northern League: Three back as Chester-le-Street look to make it tough for Billingham Town

Chester-le-Street manager Colin Wake has ‘nice selection problems’ ahead of tomorrow’s Second Division clash at home to Billingham Town.

The Cestrians have three players available after missing out last week, with Danny Naylor, Kieran Megran and Aaron Reynolds returning, however Josh King and Tom Iley are still injured.

Boss Wake said: “We are looking to continue the recent good run of form, against a good side in Billingham Town who started the season well, but have slipped up recently.

“They always play good football and are hard to break down, so it will be a good test of our recent form.”

Easington Colliery travel to Crook Town, with Jay Redman likely to return to the squad, having missed last Saturday’s game.

Shane O’Brien and Ryan Barrow ould also return, but Chris Freeman will miss out with a back injury.

Crook miss kipper Chris Emms, who is away on holiday, and ex-Easington forward David Paul is a major doubt, with a thigh strain picked up against Heaton Stannington.

Centre-back Matthew Stephenson is missing due to work commitments, but Callum Smith, Joseph Spooner and Daniel Johnson all return.

Durham City manager Ollie Hotchkiss is looking for more consistency in his team, even though they are in a rich vein of form, having collected 15 points from their last six games.

Ahead of the trip to West Allotment Celtic, Hotchkiss said: “We tend to play at our best against the top teams and it brings the best out of the lads.

“But we also need to beat teams around us and below us in the league, to keep the good form going, in our aim for promotion.”

City are without the suspended Steve Malloy, while Bradley Hird returns and Ross Simpson faces a late fitness test.

Tow Law have Lewis Brown, Glenn Caygill and Chris Storey suspended for tomorrow’s trip to Hebburn Town, while Lewis Harrison, Lewis Teasdale and David Mitchell return from injury.

Hebburn manager Scott Oliver said: “Ross Toward is out with an eye injury, Callum Smith is out with a rib injury and David Coulson is out with a knee injury.

“Our new signing, Daniel Robinson, who has come from Heaton Stannington, will start the game. We have lost four games in a row, including three league games, so we need to turn it around and fast.”

Willington are in great form ahead of the visit of second-top Blyth.

Chairman Richard Tremewan said: “We have an unchanged team and hopefully one new signing in the squad, but no injuries or suspensions.”

Esh Winning, thumped last week, entertain Jarrow in an intriguing clash, while leaders Northallerton Town welcome Thornaby and Whickham, in sixth place, take on third-top Heaton Stannington.

Ryton & Crawcrook Albion host bottom club Alnwick Town, with Philip Hodges available. Michael Hedley is back from a one-match ban, but Ryton miss strikers Martyn Hepple and Anthony Brown.

Bedlington Terriers are at home to Darlington RA, with both teams needing points to haul themselves away from the bottom.