Northern League: Swales thrilled as impressive Sunderland RCA secure excellent win over North Shields

Sunderland RCA are up to joint seventh spot in Division One after delighting boss Martin Swales with Saturday’s impressive 4-2 win t home to high-flying North Shields.

The Meadow Park men had to show character to come from behind, too as Dean Holmes had given the visitors a dream start in the first minute, scoring from close range.

RCA equalised in the eighth minute, when Colin Larkin scored from the penalty spot, following a handball incident.

Larkin scored his second goal on the half hour mark and Nathan O’Neill put them 3-1 in front two minutes later, when his deflected shot beat goalkeeper Sean McCafferty.

The Robins got back to 3-2 when Craig MacFarlane scored from the penalty spot.

But the 67th-minute dismissal of Richard Pell proved costly for the Robins and Ross McNab wrapped the game up with six minutes left, when he scored direct from a free-kick.

RCA boss Swales said: “I’m absolutely delighted. We fully deserved the win against a very good side.

“We had other close chances and the scoreline flattered North Shields. We fully deserved the three points.

“I’m buzzing, it’s made my weekend and this is the first time we’ve scored since November last year at Meadow Park. Our last home goal was against Runcorn Linnets in the cup!”

Seaham Red Star were beaten 3-1 by lively visitors Team Northumbria.

The students raced into a 3-0 lead, following two goals from Robert Spence in the first half and an Andrei Ardelean effort on 55 minutes.

Lee Hetherington scored a 75th-minute consolation goal, but there was no way back for manager Craig Lynch in his first game in charge.

Washington are now 13 points adrift of safety, with games fast running out, following a 4-1 home defeat to Bishop Auckland.

Bishops are now six points clear of the relegation places.

Shaun Ryder put the Two Blues ahead from 12 yards in the second minute, but Jak Hanson levelled things up at 1-1 on 20 minutes, when he flicked Callum Dent’s low cross past goalkeeper Gareth Young.

Luke Sullivan had a header cleared off the Mechanics’ line, then had a fine effort well saved by Dan Gladstone.

Ryder scored his second goal in style, six minutes before half-time, curling home an excellent effort into the top corner.

Two second-half goals – an Ian Ward header from a corner which took a slight deflection and a strike from Stuart Thompson, after turning quickly 10 yards out late on – sealed the win for Bishops.

West Auckland bounced back from their 5-0 hammering at Team Northumbria to crush second-top Consett 5-1 to go fifth.

A brilliant, first-half hat-trick from top scorer Nathan Fisher, completed in just 19 minutes, saw off the visitors.

Arran Wearmouth made it 4-0 and, although Daniel Craggs pulled one back direct from a free-kick, Michael McKeown sealed a memorable win for West.

Shildon lost a tight game 1-0 to Marske United at Billingham Town to slip to sixth place as the hosts went third.

They were the better team in the early stages and missed a glorious chance to go 1-0 up, with Matty Robson’s penalty saved by Robert Dean. Robson slipped as he tried to convert the rebound, and his attempt flew wide.

The winning goal came a minute into the second half, when Peter Bulmer was first to react to prod home a rebound, following a good save from Shildon goalkeeper Nick Liversedge.

Jarrow Roofing, fighting for survival, continued their good form with a 1-1 draw at home to Dunston UTS.

After a goalless first half, Anthony Myers headed Roofing ahead after 53 minutes, but the visitors equalised 11 minutes later, when Mark Fitzpatrick headed Kelvin Thear’s cross past goalkeeper Shaun Newbrook.

Newton Aycliffe eased their relegation fears with a terrific 2-1 victory over leaders Morpeth Town.

Both sides scored early on, Thibault Charmey and Liam Henderson netting, had the score level at 1-1, until four minutes from time.

Charmey then hit his second goal of the game, direct from a free-kick, to grab all three points.

Morpeth’s Henderson and Stephen Forster were both red-carded.

Ashington won an entertaining clash 3-2 at home to Whitley Bay, thanks to Damien Stevens’ brilliant 14-minute hat-trick in the second half.

The visitors played well and levelled at 1-1 through Peter Glen-Ravenhill, with a header from substitute Connor Campbell adding a late second for Bay.

Stockton Town saw off Penrith 4-2.

The Anchors went 3-0 up, with goals from James Risbrough (2) and Jamie Owens, before Andrew Murray-Jones pulled one back.

Nathan Mulligan restored Stockton’s three-goal advantage, with a beauty to make it 4-1, although Martyn Coleman did add a second for the visitors.