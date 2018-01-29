Northern League: Swales ‘absolutely thrilled’ as RCA secure derby bragging rights with double over Ryhope CW

Sunderland RCA kept up their derby dominance with a 3-1 First Division triumph at a windy Ryhope CW on Saturday.

The Meadow Park men, who beat Gary Pearson’s side 4-1 early in the season, completed a double to climb to eighth place.

Midfielder Luke Page set them on their way with a seventh-minute strike from close range and then Dylan Elliott doubled the visitors’ lead on the stroke of half-time, from the penalty spot after ex-Ryhope talisman Nathan O’Neill was fouled.

The game was all but over in the 57th minute, as centre-back Greg Swansbury fired the ball in from close range.

James Ellis did pull one back straight after RCA’s third goal, driving a fierce effort into the top corner of the net after being set up by Josh Home-Jackson, but Ryhope could not muster enough pressure to threaten a comeback.

RCA manager Martin Swales, whose side impressively followed up their midweek triumph at Penrith, said: “We fully deserved the win. We worked hard from the start and dominated the match.

“We played the game out from start to finish and really warranted the win.

“I am absolutely thrilled and delighted with the two performances we’ve had this week, winning two matches away from home and getting six points for our side.

“We’ve battled hard and played extremely well against two very, very good sides this week.”

Seaham Red Star fought back well for a fine point, after going two goals down early on at Shildon.

Adam Burnicle and former Washington forward Matthew Waters gave the Railwayman a great start, as they led 2-0 inside 11 minutes.

However, Red Star pulled one back on 55 minutes through Andrew Johnston, when his clever finish found the net.

Then, with only eight minutes left, Liam McBryde smashed home a fine effort to make it 2-2.

Fourth-top Consett edged a 1-0 home win over bottom club Billingham Synthonia in very windy conditions.

The all-important goal came just after half-time, when Calvin Smith unleashed a fierce drive which flew past goalkeeper Tom Dawson from fully 25 yards.

West Auckland won their derby date with Bishop Auckland 2-1 to stay in sixth place.

The goals came late on. Amar Purewal’s header gave West the lead on 73 minutes, and Nathan Fisher doubled the lead in the first minute of added time.

Niall McGoldrick replied immediately, but West held out for the win.

Leaders Morpeth Town’s march towards the title continued with a 3-2 home victory over Jarrow Roofing.

The Highwaymen led when Chris Reid volleyed home, only for Liam Anderson to equalise just before half time.

Jordan Fry restored Morpeth’s lead, only for Anderson to level again at 2-2.

With 15 minutes remaining, Liam Henderson scored from a narrow angle for Morpeth’s 3-2 lead.

But they still had to survive a scare, when Roofing were awarded a penalty late on. However, goalkeeper Daniel Lowson saved Dennis Knight’s spot-kick to ensure another three points.

Stockton Town took the lead at home to North Shields, when Kevin Hayes smashed his shot past goalkeeper Michael Robinson.

However, the visitors rallied late in the second half to claim a 3-1 victory.

Lee Mason equalised on 71 minutes and two goals from Gareth Bainbridge soon after sealed the win, lifting Shields to second place.

Whitley Bay lost 3-1 at home to impressive Dunston UTS, although they did go ahead through a 10th-minute Liam Brooks goal.

Just before half time, Mark Fitzpatrick made it 1-1 with a header, then two goals in as many minutes from Dan Halliday and Liam Thear gave UTS the points.

Ashington and Guisborough Town served up a 2-2 draw.

Damien Stevens gave the hosts the lead on 32 minutes, only for Louis Goldsack to equalise a minute later.

Wayne Buchanan powered a header in to restore the Colliers’ lead just after half-time, but the Priorymen came back again to level, thanks to a fine, curling Goldsack strike.

Team Northumbria and Newton Aycliffe played out a 1-1 draw.

Andrei Ardelean gave the home side a 12th-minute lead, but Aycliffe earned their point when Glen Lane equalised with a quarter of an hour to go, although Ardelean did hit the post late on, with a header.

Marske United’s home clash with Newcastle Benfield was postponed.