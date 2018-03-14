Northern League: Super RCA turn on the style to hit Whitley Bay for six

Sunderland RCA had a night to savour as they hit Whitley Bay for six to climb to seventh place in Ebac Northern League Division One.

Bay began on top and Callum Johnston tapped home at the back post to give the hosts a second-minute lead last night.

But Bay were reduced to 10 men six minutes later, when Noah Summers was shown a straight red card after fouling Colin Larkin as the last man when the Irishman was set to go clean through following a poor clearance by the keeper.

RCA quickly equalised, with Larkin on target, but Whitley, fielding a very young team, regained the lead against the run of play, with Matty Cornish firing home a low shot from the edge of the box on 21 minutes.

RCA were level at 2-2 four minutes later, though, as Greg Swansbury fired home from close range.

Two minutes before half-time, Stephen Callen put RCA in front, getting up well at the back post to head past goalkeeper Callum Harley.

It was 4-2 seven minutes into the second half, as a deflected shot from Callen beat the helpless keeper.

Two goals in four minutes settled the game at 6-2 as Nathan O’Neill finished off a well-worked move and Michael Charlton hit a sixth.

Seaham Red Star were outgunned 4-0 by visitors Newcastle Benfield.

After a slow start, Josh Scott fired the visitors in front, after good work from Jake Orrell. Early in the second half, Lewis Scorgie doubled the lead, with Jack Devlin and Paul Brayson wrapping up a convincing Benfield win.

Tow Law ’s Second Division promotion hopes suffered another setback with a 1-0 loss to Jarrow, who had Luke Collins on target a minute from time.

Willington, in ninth, went down 1-0 at Whickham.

Whickham’s Danny Candlish had a goal disallowed for offside in a tight first half.

In the second half, a superb Candlish strike broke the deadlock, before Willington responded, hitting the post through Conor Winter. Whickham saw out the win to go joint top of the table.

Consett reached the Durham Challenge Cup final, edging out Shildon 5-4 on penalties after a 0-0 draw.