Northern League: Super City turn on second-half style to outgun Hebburn

Durham City are up to eighth in Division Two following an impressive second-half performance to outgun Hebburn Town at Willington.

Hebburn needed just five minutes to go ahead, courtesy of Gary Shaw, and they just had about had the edge in a close-fought first half.

But Ollie Hotchkiss’s City side came out a team transformed for the second period and were quickly level, thanks to Nicky Allen arrowing a tremendous 22-yarder into the top right corner of keeper Steve Hubery’s net.

City were galvanised by the goal and their pacy attack caused Hebburn problems. Craig Hennis confidently slammed home a 56th minute penalty for a 2-1 lead, and Sam Steele made the game safe with a fine effort, 15 minutes from time.

Hubery made a fine save to keep out a ferocious Hennis strike as City finished well on top.

Easington Colliery are back on track, following a 4-2 home victory over Bedlington Terriers.

Liam Adamson made the breakthrough, firing under keeper David Stewart from a fine through ball, then Chris Pearson made it 2-0 with a stunning 25-yarder after being set up by Ethan Wood.

Jack Pounder added a third goal before the break, finishing off after James Talbot’s strike was deflected into his path.

Terriers fought back gamely in the second period. Easington claimed in vain for offside when Zak Atkinson tapped in Jack Foalie’s pass, then Paul Wardle’s speculative effort from range was deflected in past helpless keeper Kyle Donaldson.

Easington, though, kept their nerve and sealed victory when Pounder netted, after more good work from Talbot.

Chester-le-Street’s impressive form continued, as they hammered bottom club Alnwick Town 5-1.

The Cestrians have clawed themselves away from the foot of the table in fine style.

Michael Hepplewhite fired them in front early on, only for Stephen Young to equalise. However, further goals from Hepplewhite, Andy Clarkson, Alex White and Lee Mole completed a good day for Colin Wake’s men.

Lowly Crook Town earned a point in an entertaining 3-3 draw at high-flying Heaton Stannington.

David Paul put the Black and Ambers ahead in the second minute, only for Dean Imray to level.

Shane Jones then put promotion hopefuls Heaton ahead, just after half time, but Paul’s second made it 2-2. In the 83rd minute, Richard Hoggins looked to have hit a winner for Heaton, but Chris Emms hammered home a free-kick leveller, four minutes later.

Willington moved level on points with Billingham Town after a 2-0 away win against the Teessiders.

Aiden Goodey struck in the second minute, with Matty Moffat sealing the points when he made it 2-0, with 12 minutes left.

Esh Winning were trounced by 9-1 at Thornaby, who had four-goal Kallum Hannah on fire.

Daniel Chapman and Kurtis Howes added doubles, with Dominic Tiffany hitting the ninth. Kai Hewitson scored Esh’s consolation.

Jarrow were well beaten, 5-1 at home by Blyth, whose big win took them up to second place.

Michael Chilton, from the penalty spot, and David Robinson gave them a 2-0 half-time lead, only for Kris Allen to reduce the deficit on 50 minutes. However, two further Chilton strikes completed his hat-trick and Liam Gillesphey added a fifth.

West Allotment Celtic and Whickham played out an entertaining 3-3 draw.

The game saw four goals in the first half hour, as Dean Walker put Celtic ahead, only for Sam Hedley to equalise.

Elliott Mitchell restored the home lead, but Whickham came back again to make it 2-2, through Andrew Bulford.

On 40 minutes, Bulford put the visitors ahead from the penalty spot, but, with only two minutes left, Nicky Whitelaw ensured a share of the spoils.

Northallerton Town stayed top after a comfortable 2-0 home success over Ryton & Crawcrook Albion.

Two early goals were enough for the three points, as Aaron Ramsbottom netted in the seventh minute and Chris Dickinson struck from the penalty spot, two minutes later, after Ramsbottom was fouled in the box.

Tow Law Town are down to fourth place after their trip to Brandon United was postponed due to a frozen pitch.