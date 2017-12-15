Northern League: Sunderland RCA wait on Preston for attractive Marske United clash

Sunderland RCA manager Martin Swales has a full squad to choose from for tomorrow’s attractive First Division match at home to second-top Marske United, weather permitting.

RCA have not played since November 25 and Swales anticipates a testing afternoon at Meadow Park.

Swales said: “We are playing Marske and we know it will be a tough game, as they are flying high at the moment.

“They narrowly beat us 2-1 at the start of the season, but we are hoping to go and get the three points this time.

“With Jonny Davis back from work commitments and Dylan Elliott free from suspension, following a three-match ban, we have a fully fit squad available, except for Ross Preston, who requires a late fitness test.”

Marske have no new injury worries and have a full squad to select from, including Gary Wood, their new signing from Guisborough Town.

Ryhope CW travel south to take on Stockton Town at Bishopton Road West.

Assistant manager Stuart Gooden said: “David Gordon and Chris Wallace are definitely out, due to long-term injuries, Nathaniel Skidmore is out with a broken hand and Adam Cocks is away for the weekend.

“We have added to the squad, with Jake Winship recently signed from Bishop Auckland.

“We have not had a game for three weeks due to the weather and we know it will be a tough game, but we are looking forward to it.”

Seaham Red Star manager Chris McCabe was not too disappointed with the recent bad weather, as most of his squad is now returning to full fitness.

They travel to Newton Aycliffe with a number of players returning to the squad.

Liam McBryde, Tommy Scott and Lee Hetherington are all expected to be back, but Nicky Kane and Craig Lynch remain on the injured list. New signing Luke Gilhespy is expected to replace the suspended David Scorer.

McCabe said: “We were disappointed that last weekend’s game was called off only 15 minutes before kick-off, but we were in total agreement with the referee’s decision.

“I had named McBryde, Gilhespy and Galbraith in the team and had Scott returning on the bench.

“The extra week means these three will be that little bit stronger and both Lee Hetherington and Ash Davis will come into contention.

“Every game is tough in this division and we know it will a stern test at Newton Aycliffe. Our lads have trained well and are looking forward to the game.”

Second-bottom Washington are on the road to Dunston UTS and manager James Clark has a fully fit squad available.

He hopes the game will be on and the weather improves. He said: “We are looking forward to the game, but it is hard to say how it will go when we haven’t played for a few weeks, due to the weather.”

Dunston have Adam Rundle and Steven Anderson returning, after missing last week’s fine win at Shildon.

James Martin is ready to return after recovering from a foot injury, which has kept him out for two months.

Michael Pearson and Dale Burrell should both be fit, but Dan Halliday is doubtful and Jake Stafford serves a one-match suspension.

Consett welcome Guisborough without Dan Hawkins, who has sustained a bad knee injury.

Goalkeeper David Knight is still carrying a calf injury, so will also miss out.

Consett chairman Frank Bell said of Guisborough: “They have signed a few new players since we last faced them in August, so we are expecting a tough game.”

West Auckland, in sixth place, are away to Newcastle Benfield, who moved up to 13th with last night’s 3-2 win over Billingham Synthonia.

Synthonia entertain Team Northumbria and skipper John Seaton is still out injured alongside, Alex Nelson.

Shildon journey to North Shields and have a few injury problems.

Dominic Curl is still a big worry, along with Jamie Harwood, Marc Ellison, Sam Hodgson and player-manager Daniel Moore.

The good news for the Railwaymen is that they welcome back Carl Jones, who recently transferred from Dunston UTS, and striker Matthew Waters, snapped up from Washington.

Jarrow Roofing are just two points above the relegation trapdoor and they host Penrith, a place below them, in a crucial showdown.

Whitley Bay, in ninth, welcome leaders Morpeth Town, who are nine points clear at the top.

Two of the form teams meet up tonight, when Bishop Auckland travel to Woodhorn Lane, the home of Ashington.

The Two Blues have won three, drawn two and lost only once, in their last six games to move well away from the relegation zone.

The Colliers have the same record from their last six and have Ryan Bell returning to the squad, which will include new signing Lee Scott (ex-Bedlington), though striker Dale Pearson misses out through suspension.