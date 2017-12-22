Northern League: Sunderland RCA snap up Parnaby ahead of busy festive programme

Sunderland RCA manager Martin Swales has added a new signing to his squad ahead of tomorrow’s First Division trip to Team Northumbria.

The Meadow Park men have secured Kieron Parnaby from Second Division high-fliers Tow Law Town.

Swales, whose men put up a brilliant effort in the 3-2 midweek Durham Challenge Cup loss at South Shields, said: “Ross Preston and James Cassidy are both out injured and a fitness test will be needed for captain Greg Swansbury.”

On the plus side, goalkeeper Keith Finch will be back in the team.

Ryhope CW are looking forward to their home clash against Whitley Bay.

The Wearsiders had their first game in three weeks last Saturday, going down at Stockton Town.

And they have the incentive of avenging a 7-0 away defeat, with a weakened side, earlier in the season.

Manager Gary Pearson said: “Chris Wallace and David Gordon are both still missing, with long-term injuries.

“Nat Skidmore will be unavailable after falling and breaking his hand last week.

“Other than that, the team has a clean bill of health.

“Midfielder Paul Braithwaite, who played last weekend, will be available again this Saturday, as he is home from University for the festive period.

“Elliott Woods and Adam Cocks are both available, after missing out last week due to illness.”

Second-bottom Washington, who are three points from safety, face a difficult trip to fourth-top North Shields, who are on a high after their thrilling midweek defeat of Shildon.

Mechanics manager James Clark said: “We have a fully fit squad to choose from this weekend and the lads are raring to go, and we’re looking forward to finally getting a game back on after all the poor weather.

“We need a result.”

Seaham Red Star manager Chris McCabe hopes that new signing Luke Gilhespy will play his first game for the club away to Bishop Auckland.

McCabe said: “I’ve got a full squad to choose from, which has been something of a rarity this season, although Craig Lynch is still out with a long-term injury and Kieran Galbraith is also missing after breaking his wrist in training last week.

“Lee Hetherington and Nicholas Kane will make a welcome return to the squad.

“We are looking forward to the game. It will be nice to play after a month’s lay-off.”

Consett manager Mark Eccles is looking for revenge at home to Stockton Town.

Eccles said: “Dan Hawkins is out with a long-term injury and Matty Slocombe will miss the match, as he is suspended.

“David Dowson is carrying a hamstring injury and will be unavailable, but hopefully Danny Craggs and Josh Gray will return.

“Stockton knocked us out of the FA Vase and hurt us earlier this season, so we hope to take it to them and come away with all three points.”

Stockton are without Nathan Mulligan and Joe Carter in an otherwise unchanged squad, boosted by the return of James Risbrough, signed from Whitby Town.

Risbrough played for the club at junior level and in the Wearside League.

West Auckland are at home to Newton Aycliffe without Ross Colquhoun, who serves the second of a three-match suspension.

Official Cliff Alderson said: “There will be fitness tests for Anthony Bell and Arran Wearmouth, but, other than that, we have a full squad to choose from.”

Shildon, looking to bounce back from Wednesday’s 5-3 defeat to North Shields, host bottom club Billingham Synthonia.

Synners secretary Graham Craggs said: “We’ve still got our captain, John Seaton, out with a broken foot. Apart from that, as we haven’t played for two weeks, everyone else should be OK.”

Second-top Marske United host lowly Jarrow Roofing and have no new injury worries ahead of the game .

Ex-Billingham Synthonia star Macaulay Langstaff, signed on loan from Gateshead, is available for selection.

Roofing manager Richie McLoughlin is under no illusions as to how difficult a task Roofing will face.

He said: “I think Marske are top notch. They’re one of the best teams in league – if not the best.”

Roofing still do not have a full squad available to them, as Brad Varga, Scott McArdle, Shaun Vipond and Paul Garthwaite will all miss out.

Leaders Morpeth Town entertain Dunston UTS, who have Michael Pearson returning after three months, after a world tour holiday.

Jake Stafford serves a one-match suspension and James Martin returns after a 10-week injury lay-off, but Dan Halliday is doubtful.

Ashington, up to seventh with their midweek win, visit Penrith.

The Colliers have Dale Pearson returning to the squad, following suspension, and player-manager Steve Bowey hopes that skipper Craig Scott and Ryan Bell will also be available.

Guisborough Town welcome Newcastle Benfield and will definitely be without defender Lee Bythway and Steve Roberts, while there are doubts over midfielder Mark Robinson.