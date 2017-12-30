Northern League: Stockton up to seventh as RCA miss out against the run of play

Sunderland RCA were hit by two second-half strikes as they lost their final Ebac Northern League Division One game of 2017 last night.

Stockton Town shrugged off the snow to get the game on at their Bishopton Road West ground, and they were rewarded with a 2-0 victory over Martin Swales’ men.

Colin Larkin was twice close to opening the scoring in a bright start for RCA, and Steven Callen missed out from 10 yards.

Michael Charlton sent an effort wide as impressive RCA had the better of the first-half chances.

RCA started the second period brightly,with half-chances for Callen, who headed wide and Larkin, who shot over from a good position.

On the hour mark. keeper Neil Bussey saved from Jamie Owens, but he could not prevent the Stockton striker making the breakthrough, against the run of play on 74 minutes, when he fired into the bottom corner of the net.

In the last minute, following a corner for RCA, the Anchors broke away and Kevin Hayes rounded goalkeeper Bussey to make it 2-0, securing all three points for the Teessiders.

Victory took Stockton up three places to seventh, with RCA dropping one spot to ninth.