Northern League: Steelmen too strong for Seaham Red Star, and Ryhope CW lose too

Have your say

Seaham Red Star were no match for Consett, who won 4-0 at home on Saturday to move into second place in Division One.

The Steelmen took a 10th-minute lead, when Jordan Lavery beat goalkeeper Jordan Harkess with a neat scissor-kick finish after a fine ball over the top by Michael Mackay.

Ryhope CW striker Josh Home-Jackson lines up a shot against Guisborough. Picture by Kevin Brady

Liam McBryde had a good chance to haul Seaham level, but Consett defended well to stay ahead.

The hosts doubled their advantage when Michael Sweet scored the first of his two goals, just before the break, converting a rebound after Harkess kept out a volley from Lavery.

Red Star went three down on the hour mark as Mackay scored from close range following a good team move.

Sweet completed the scoring with a fine, low strike from the edge of the box to make it 4-0, with 13 minutes left.

Delighted Consett manager Mark Eccles said: “We just battled in the first half and were probably lucky to go in 2-0 up, but then, in the second half, we dominated and controlled the game much better and could have scored more goals, if I’m honest.

“We played well and kept the ball for long periods and played some great football today at times.”

Ryhope CW are now just six points above the relegation trapdoor, following a 3-0 home defeat to in-form Guisborough Town.

The day started badly for Gary Pearson’s men, with defender Elliott Woods shown the red card after just six minutes, following a poor challenge on Mason McNeil.

Ryhope, who saw Mickey Rae have a volley deflected wide, held out until the 38th minute Lee Bythway headed the Priorymen in front, converting a cross after seeing an initial hit the bar.

Rae rounded the keeper as he got on the end of a Josh Home-Jackson pass, but the ball escaped to race over the by-line before he could capitalise.

Home-Jackson had an effort disallowed for offside, then Rae had a header saved from Danni Lay’s cross.

Guisborough, though made it 2-0, Bythway bundling the ball home at the back post following a corner, then Steven Roberts completed the scoring five minutes later, when he fired a beauty past goalkeeper Jonny Ball to make it 3-0.

Ryhope have now taken just one point from their last seven league matches.

West Auckland Town, a week after handing out a rare defeat to runaway leaders Morpeth Town, dropped a place to sixth after a 5-0 hammering at impressive Team Northumbria.

Robert Spence put the home side ahead in the 16th minute, with a back post header past new West goalkeeper Shane Bland.

The lively hosts were well worth their 3-0 intervallead. Andrei Ardelean made it 2-0, scoring from close range on 28 minutes, and he quickly made it 3-0, with a nice shot across keeper Bland.

In the second half, Ben Dibb-Fuller helped himself to two goals, both set up and finished in excellent fashion on the break.

Shildon ended a run of three league games without a win by finishing convincing 3-0 derby winners at Bishop Auckland.

Former Washington striker Matty Waters put the Railwaymen in front, when he stabbed the ball home past goalkeeper Gareth Young in the 10th minute.

Billy Greulich-Smith made it 2-0 shortly afterwards, finishing off a long ball into the box and the points were safe at 3-0 when Adam Gell tapped in after a good save from keeper Young, keeping out Greulich-Smith’s shot.

Jarrow Roofing gave themselves a huge boost in the fight to avoid relegation, with a fine 3-2 win at Whitley Bay.

Richie McLoughlin’s men raced into a 2-0 lead inside 12 minutes, through Dennis Knight’s header and Liam Anderson’s shot.

But Bay’s Liam Brooks pulled one back after 18 minutes, volleying home past goalkeeper Shaun Newbrook.

Former Whitley star Lee Kerr then made it 3-1 to Roofing, finishing well to beat goalkeeper Tom Flynn.

Peter Glen-Ravenhill scored with 13 minutes left to ensure a nervy ending for the visitors, but they held on for three crucial points.

FA Vase quarter-finalists Stockton Town came from behind three times to draw 3-3 at home to Ashington in an entertaining clash.

Damien Stevens put the visitors ahead after 14 minutes. Chris Stockton levelled, but Ashington regained their lead when Stevens lobbed goalkeeper Liam Jordan, right on half-time.

Jamie Owens made it 2-2, heading past goalkeeper Conor Grant, but Ashington went ahead for the third time, courtesy of Dave Pearson’s header with eight minutes left.

However, the Anchors deserved a point and equalised with a minute to go, with Nathan Mulligan netting from close range.

Morpeth Town quest for the title continued, as they regained winning ways, edging a 1-0 home win over Penrith.

Sean Taylor produced the only goal in the 25th minute, as he beat a defender and goalkeeper Stuart Dixon to score.

Earlier, Penrith’s Andrew Murray-Jones fired a 12th-minute penalty wide of the post.

Sunderland RCA’s visit to Dunston UTS was postponed, as was second-bottom Washington’s game at Newton Aycliffe.

The North Shields-Billingham Synthonia match was called off too, along with Marske United at home to Newcastle Benfield.

Marske, still involved in the FA Vase, have 21 league games – half of the season – to fit in.