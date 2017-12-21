Northern League: Shildon sunk in eight-goal thriller at North Shields

Shildon succumbed 5-3 at North Shields in an Ebac Northern League Division One thriller last night.

Jordan Summerly gave the Robins the perfect start, firing home from a tight angle after keeper Nick Liversedge saved a shot.

Ben Harmison doubled the lead following a fine Dean Holmes pass on 19 minutes, and the ex-Ashington striker smashed home a third into the top corner after Lee Mason’s strike was saved.

Shildon’s Micky Rae pulled a goal back in the 56th minute and, two minutes later, the fightback was truly on when Jack Blackford fired past keeper Sean McCafferty to make it 3-2.

However, an own goal by Carl Jones restored the Robins’ two-goal advantage.

Billy Greulich-Smith made it 4-3 with 15 minutes left, but, with seconds to go, Craig MacFarlane sealed victory for North Shields, who moved up to fourth place, a point behind third-top Shildon.

Second-bottom Washington face a tough task away to North Shields on Saturday.

Ashington ran out comfortable 3-0 winners at Newcastle Benfield to climb to seventh place.

The Colliers struck on 17 minutes, following a good advantage from the referee, allowing Damien Stevens to fire past keeper Andrew Grainger.

Benfield’s Paul Brayson rounded keeper Conor Grant, but his shot was cleared off the line and Ashington soon doubled the lead, with a deflected Kyle Downey strike.

Former Ryhope CW forward Stevens wrapped the game up at 3-0 deep into injury time.

Stockton Town came from behind to beat Guisborough Town 2-1

Ben Hugill headed the visitors in front, against the run of play, on 72 minutes, but Jamie Owens instantly levelled, firing into the corner of the net from the edge of the box.

Owens won it with his second goal on 80 minutes, lifting them to 11th place.