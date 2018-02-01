Northern League: Seaham Red Star outgunned in Benfield trip

Seaham Red Star were well beaten last night, going down 3-0 at Newcastle Benfield in the First Division.

Alex Nisbet fired a left-foot shot past goalkeeper Jordan Harkess to make the breakthrough, and Jake Orrell made it 2-0 shortly afterwards, with a neat finish.

Five minutes before half-time, Orrell bagged his second goal, shooting high into Harkess’s net.

Red Star will look to bounce back in Saturday’s home clash with Ryhope CW.

In Division Two, Brandon United rallied from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 at Esh Winning.

Esh took the lead after just two minutes, Kai Hewitson scoring from the penalty spot, following a foul on Callum Boakes.

Hewitson extended the lead in the second half, but lowly Brandon kept fighting and rescued a point with two Niall Fingleton goals in the last eight minutes.

Morpeth Town mauled Blyth Spartans 8-2 to reach the Northumberland Senior Cup final.

The Highwaymen took a fifth-minute lead when Sean Taylor’s deflected shot found the net, but Dylan McGlade headed in at the back post to quickly level.

Keith Graydon’s fizzing, low drive from 25 yards had Morpeth back in front on eight minutes, and Mark Davison hit a third on 14.

Ben Sayer curled in a beauty to make it 4-1 six minutes before the interval.

On 53 minutes, Joe Walton scored with a great chip over the keeper, then Sayer scored another couple of crackers to steer Morpeth 7-1 up.

Euan Anderson pulled a goal back after 76 minutes, but Davison made it 8-2 with his second of the game.