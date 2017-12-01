Northern League: Seaham Red Star backed to raise their game for tough Shildon challenge

Seaham Red Star manager Chris McCabe is confident of making life tough for Shildon in Division One tomorrow.

Tenth-top Red Star have won four games on the road already this season, but Shildon have lost just once at home in 10 matches.

McCabe said: “We were disappointed not to get anything at Guisborough last weekend. After conceding an early goal, we dominated for long spells, but couldn’t find a way through a well organised defence.

“I felt a couple of big refereeing decisions went against us. One surrounded their goal and a second saw a strong penalty appeal for us turned down.

“Saturday will be a very tough game at Shildon, but our young lads have shown, earlier this season, that they can raise their game.

“We are confident we can put a good performance in and get something from the game.”

Red Star are still struggling with a long injury list, however, they are hopeful that Tommy Scott will be able to join the squad.

Craig Lynch, Lee Hetherington, Liam McBryde and Nicky Kane are all out injured, while David Scorer is suspended.

Andy Johnston will require a fitness test, while Ash Davis returns after a few weeks out of the country, at a Mixed Martial Arts training camp.

Recent signings Dylan McGlade and Bailey Prudhoe will continue in the team.

Sunderland RCA manager Martin Swales welcomes one of his old clubs, Bishop Auckland, to Meadow Park.

He said: “This is going to be a difficult game against a team with a lot of experienced players and it is one of my old clubs that I used to manage, once upon a time.

“I expect a tough game, but I think we should be able to get the win and the points to move up the table.”

Keeper Neal Bussey and lively midfielder Dylan Elliot are back from suspension for RCA, while Colin Larkin, Greg Swansbury, Jonny Davis, Clayton Davis and James Cassidy all return to the squad.

James Armstrong and Nathan O’Neill require fitness tests.

Ryhope CW entertain improving Guisborough Town, with Danni Lay returning from suspension, alongside Antony Lowerson and Jack Cairns.

Striker Josh Home-Jackson, Chris Wallace and left-back David Gordon are out injured, while Richard Paxton is unavailable.

Guisborough have lost just once in their last six games, a great indication of just how much progress the Priorymen have made recently under the skilful guidance of manager Gary Forster and his coaching staff.

They have overcome the handicap of being without long-term injury casualties Bradley Mills and Lewis Maloney and the players who have come in have performed superbly.

Town’s latest signing – Middlesbrough Under-23s’ attacking midfielder Jay Wilson on a month’s loan – came on in the second half last week and looked an extremely useful addition to the squad, causing the Seaham Red Star defence all sorts of problems.

Consett expect the biggest crowd of the day for the match of the day at home to leaders Morpeth Town.

Chairman Frank Bell said: “We have pretty much a full squad to choose from.

“Ryan McKinnon, Jordan Lavery are both back and available for consideration and we are looking forward to the game. It will be an entertaining game, as both teams have scored 15 goals in their last six games.

“I think it will all come down to who’s going to be able to defend the best on the day.”

Bottom club Billingham Synthonia are at home to third-bottom Penrith in a crucial clash.

Synners are still without John Seaton (broken foot), while James Rowe (ankle), Jordan Jewson (thigh), Lewis Dalton (knee) and Foster Garton (ankle) are all injured.

Lewis Wood and Richie Gaston face late fitness tests.

Dunston UTS are without the suspended Ben Pollock and the injured Dan Capewell, James Martin, Callum Elliott and Dale Burrell at home to Ashington, while Carl Jones and Aidan Grant will have fitness tests.

Ashington skipper Craig Scott and defenders Luke Salmon and Ryan Bell return to the squad while awaiting the news of an appeal against Dale Pearson’s red card in last Saturday’s game against West Auckland.

Newton Aycliffe entertain Jarrow Roofing, who are without Jamie Marshall, Scott McArdle and the suspended Liam Anderson.

Midfielder Paul Garthwaite returns.

Roofing boss Richie McLoughlin, admits it is a ‘hard game to predict’ and said: “I expect a good hard-working game, with three points up for grabs, that both sides will give their all to get.”

* The FA Vase continues tomorrow, with six league teams involved, including two all-Division One encounters.

West Auckland welcome Whitley Bay, with the home side having a full squad to choose from, apart from Ross Colquhoun, who is injured.

Newcastle Benfield are at home to North Shields, and the derby showdown has all the ingredients to be an exciting game.

Marske United travel to Runcorn Linnets, conquerors of Sunderland RCA in the previous round, with no injury worries other than long-term injured absentees Andy Ramsbottom and Ashley Coffey.

Stockton Town will make history when they play in the third round for the first time in their short history.

The Teessiders take on City of Liverpool, who beat Ryhope CW in the last round, and a large crowd is expected, including a vociferous away support.

Stockton have Adam Nicholson and Chris Stockton back in the squad, but Joe Carter has work commitments and misses the game.