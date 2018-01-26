Northern League: Ryhope CW fired up to avenge early-season derby defeat to RCA

Ryhope CW are on a revenge mission in tomorrow’s big First Division derby at home to Sunderland RCA.

Ryhope succumbed to a 4-1 defeat at Meadow Park back in August, and the rematch at Recreation Park is a big day for the hosts.

Assistant manager Stu Gooden can’t wait for the match

He said: “This weekend’s game is a local derby, so it’s a really, really big game because our form hasn’t been good of late and the weather hasn’t been on our side.

“We want to make home advantage count, hoping to get a good crowd in and avenge our defeat earlier in the season against them.

“We know it will be a difficult game, because they are a really good side, but we are ready and looking forward to the game.”

Long-term injured duo David Gordon and Chris Wallace remain out for Ryhope, alongside Danni Lay, who is suspended.

Striker Michael Rae is unavailable due to work commitments as Ryhope look to improve a home record of one win in seven in all competitions since their 10-1 FA Vase rout of Harrogate RA on October 21.

RCA manager Martin Swales said: “It is a massive local derby, but I have a lot of affection for Ryhope as they are my old team.

“I spent a lot of time there and took them from the Wearside League up to the Northern League and won them lots of trophies.

“It is a massive game for the lads. I have players that have come from Ryhope to RCA and vice versa, so it will be a tough game, but we are looking forward to it.”

Colin Larkin is back for RCA, fresh from a fine 2-1 victory at Penrith in midweek, which took them back up to ninth place,

Goalkeeper Neal Bussey is fit again to challenge midweek hero Keith Finch, with Clayton Davis, Jonny Davis, Jak Ashton and Luke Page also available.

Seaham Red Star have a tough match away to fourth-placed Shildon.

Manager Chris McCabe said: “Hopefully we can get a game in this weekend.

“I’ve got our young keeper, Matty Wilkinson, on standby for Jordan Harkess and should be selecting from a strong squad, with Andy Johnson facing a late fitness test.

“Arron Croft is probably two weeks away and Craig Lynch and Kieran Galbraith are longer-term injuries.

“Lynchy has joined the coaching team while he is awaiting a knee operation and has already shown he will be a valuable addition in that department.”

Washington are without a game. Their next match is away to Newcastle Benfield next Saturday.

West Auckland Town, in sixth place, entertain local rivals Bishop Auckland in an attractive derby.

West official Cliff Alderson said: “We will be without Anthony Bell due to suspension, but everyone else is available.

“It’s a local derby, so both teams will be up for it. We are hoping to avenge the 4-3 defeat against them earlier in the season.”

Consett welcome bottom club Billingham Synthonia to the Belle View Stadium.

Consett boss Mark Eccles said: “Kyle Hayes is returning on loan from North Shields, but Dan Hawkins and Ross Coombe are out injured.

“Josh Scott has decided to move on and is no longer playing for Consett and Daniel Craggs is struggling with a knock.

“It’s another tough game again at home, but we will be looking to pick up all three points after the disappointment last Saturday.”

Synners secretary Graham Craggs said: “We haven’t had much play over the last few weeks because of the bad weather, but the good news is that our captain, John Seaton, is back training, after being out for two months with a broken foot.

“We should have a full team available as all injuries have had time to heal, due to the lack of games. We are bottom of the league, but it would be nice to get a win on the board just to keep things going.”

Marske United manager Carl Jarrett expects to have a full squad to choose from at home to Newcastle Benfield, while Morpeth Town, 18 points clear at the top, are big favourites for the visit of relegation-threatened Jarrow Roofing.

Stockton Town face North Shields at home and Chris Stockton should return from injury, but Tom Coulthard misses the game because of work commitments.

Dunston UTS, away to Whitley Bay, have fitness doubts over Michael Hall, Mark Fitzpatrick and Adam Rundle.

But Dale Burrell, Aidan Grant, Kelvin Thear, Dan Lowther and David Hiftle all return to the squad.

Ashington entertain Guisborough Town, with Lee McAndrew’s chances rated at only 50/50, while Ryan Bell is ruled out through injury.

Ben Christensen, Damien Stevens and Dylan Williamson are all expected to shake off knocks to play.

Team Northumbria, on a good run with four wins in the last six, are at home to lowly Newton Aycliffe, who are seven points above the drop zone.