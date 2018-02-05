Northern League: Red Star boss rues loss of two-goal lead in close-fought derby draw

Ryhope CW staged an impressive fightback to secure a hard-earned First Division derby point against Seaham Red Star at the Ferguson Motor Repairs Stadium on Saturday.

Red Star delighted boss Chris McCabe by storming into a 2-0 lead.

They made the perfect start as Alex Ramshaw finished well following good work from Liam Hodgson, as early as the second minute.

Lee Hetherington then made it 2-0 with a terrific goal in the 34th minute, bending the ball around goalkeeper Jonathan Ball to delight the home fans.

However, Ryhope CW fought back immediately, with Jake Winship producing a fine strike from just outside the box, as Red Star failed to properly clear a corner.

It was 2-2 by the 39th minute as recent signing Michael Rae headed home an Elliott Woods cross from close range to level things up.

In the second half, Rae rounded home keeper Jordan Harkess but shot wide from a tight angle, then later tested the goalie with a fine set-piece. In between, Star had a Robbie Bird strike disallowed for offside after good work from Liam McBryde and Hetherington.

Ball denied Bird with a late effort as the match ended all square.

Red Star manager McCabe said: “It was a disappointing result after leading 2-0, having done well to get that lead.

“Their two goals were from set pieces, which I was not happy with, and then we were unlucky with an offside goal, which I thought was a good goal.

“It was a typical derby match and, overall, I was fairly happy with a point.”

Ryhope CW manager Gary Pearson said: “It was a slow start to the game and then we went 2-0 down and gave ourselves a mountain to climb.

“Credit to the lads who came back and pulled the scores level at 2-2. There wasn’t a great deal of quality in the second half, from either side, and a draw was a very fair result.”

Sunderland RCA missed the chance to go seventh when they lost 1-0 at home to Whitley Bay in an entertaining encounter.

The crucial goal came in the 13th minute, when Kyle Patton fired past goalkeeper Keith Finch after a good turn.

RCA were unlucky to have a goal disallowed for offside and Bay goalkeeper Tom Flynn was in fine form for the visitors, making crucial saves from Luke Page and Colin Larkin to ensure the three points for his team.

Second-bottom Washington travelled to Newcastle Benfield and lost again.

The 3-1 defeat means the Mechanics are now 13 points from safety.

The prolific Paul Brayson helped himself to a hat-trick for Benfield, with goals in the 11th, 64th and 90th minutes.

Alex White had briefly given the Mechanics hope on 89 minutes, before Brayson sealed the win.

West Auckland Town enjoyed a terrific 3-2 home win against runaway leaders Morpeth Town, who lost only their second league game of the season.

Curtis Coppen headed the Highwaymen in front, however Nathan Fisher equalised from close range.

Dan Parker then made it 2-1 to West, when his header flew past goalkeeper Daniel Lowson.

Chris Reid levelled to make it 2-2, only for Amar Purewal to score the winner, on the stroke of half-time.

Consett are third, following an impressive 4-1 win at Ashington.

Craig Scott had given the home side a half-time lead, but the Steelmen came roaring back in the second half, with two excellent goals from Michael Sweet.

Further strikes from Michael MacKay and Danny Craggs, within two minutes of each other, gave Consett the three points.

Shildon surprisinly lost 2-1 away to lowly neighbours Newton Aycliffe.

Jordan Roberts hit the home opener on 12 minutes and a strike from Ben Trotter, two minutes later, gave Aycliffe an early 2-0 lead.

The Railwaymen improved in the second half, and pulled one back through Billy Greulich-Smith, but the hosts held on for three precious points.

Bottom club Billingham Synthonia went down again, 3-2 at home to Dunston UTS.

Mark Fitzpatrick gave Dunston the lead in the 13th minute, but two excellent goals from Liam Travers turned it around dramatically for Synners by half-time.

However, Liam Thear equalised, then, with 14 minutes left, Dale Burrell’s goal sealed the win for UTS.

Guisborough Town eased their relegation fears with an excellent 3-2 win at second-placed North Shields.

A hat-trick from Mason McNeill gave the Priorymen a 3-0 lead, but they had to hang on in the end, as Dan Wilson scored two goals in the last four minutes for the home side.

Team Northumbria’s match at Penrith was postponed.

The two Northern League survivors in the Buildbase FA Vase both won through to today’s quarter-final draw.

Marske United secured a comfortable 2-0 home win over Western League outfit Bradford Town, with Danny Earl bagging a goal in each half.

Stockton Town had an even more convincing success, defeating Stourport Swifts 3-0.

Kevin Hayes put them ahead right on half-time, then a second-half brace from Jamie Owens put the Teessiders through.