Northern League: Joy of six for rampant Willington

Willington convincingly secured the derby bragging rights in Ebac Northern League Division Two last night.

A resounding 6-0 victory over neighbours Crook Town at Hall Lane lifted the blue and whites into seventh place, just five points adrift of the promotion places.

Crook started in good spirits, defending well, but they fell behind six minutes before the break, when Jason White beat keeper Daniel Scott from the penalty spot.

Crucially, Willington added a second goal just before the break, with Matty Moffat cracking homea shot from the edge of the box.

Winter put the game out of Crook’s reach when he made it 3-0 in the 69th minute, and White added a fourth from close range, five minutes later.

Two further goals in the final six minutes added to Crook’s woes, with Evann Graham firing home both.