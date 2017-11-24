Northern League: Injuries hit Washington’s hopes of third successive win against Consett

Lowly Washington seek a third successive win when they entertain high-flying Consett in Division One tomorrow.

Mechanics manager James Clark, boosted by victories over Ryhope CW and Team Northumbria, has difficult selection problems for the game, due to injuries.

He said: “A number of players were injured in the midweek match, adding to our growing injury list.

“I am hoping that some of my more experienced players will be able to recover in time, for the game. However, the mood at the club is good, after recent matches and even the young players who have come up from the Under-23 team have been playing really well.”

Consett manager Mark Eccles, with his side in fifth place, said: “We have no new injuries, so it’s a fully fit squad apart from David Knight and Ryan McKinnon.

“It will be a tough game, but hopefully, if the lads play like they played last Saturday (in a 3-0 win over Shildon) and we approach the game with the right mentally, then I feel like we can go there and get the right result.”

Sunderland RCA manager Martin Swales is beginning to get a few of his ‘big players’ back, ahead of their home game with Newton Aycliffe.

He said: “We have been doing quite well recently, but we are expecting a tough game, so we are just hoping to come away with the three points.

“We have a few back from injury, so hopefully the game will go our way.

“James Cassidy and Clayton Davis are out, while Jonny Davis and James Armstrong require fitness tests.

“Dylan Elliot and Neal Bussey are suspended, but back after a long term injury is skipper Greg Swansbury, while experienced players Colin Larkin and Michael Charlton return.”

Ryhope CW assistant manager Stuart Gooden acknowledges that his team have a tough game at leaders Morpeth Town, though the midweek win over Newcastle Benfield has boosted spirits.

Chris Wallace, David Gordon and Joshua Home-Jackson are injured, while Danni Lay is suspended for one match and Jake Cairns is away for the weekend.

However, midfielder Chris Trewick returns to the squad.

Gooden said: “We have gone through a sticky patch lately, but we got back to winning ways in midweek with a good performance and a good win against Benfield, so we were really pleased with that.

“We know it will be a difficult game against the potential champions, but we will go and give it our best shot and have nothing to lose.”

Seaham Red Star manager Chris McCabe, is still plagued by player shortages ahead of their game at Guisborough Town.

He said: “All the new signings have featured in our last two games and all did well.

“With so many on the injured list, we’ve had to play more youngsters than we would have liked. In the last two matches we’ve had three 17-year-olds and another three lads aged 20 years or younger.

“We’re still looking to bring in a couple of experienced Northern League players in, until our regulars return from injuries.”

Red Star miss Craig Lynch, Lee Hetherington, Nicky Kane, Liam McBryde and Ash Davis, but new signings Dylan McGlade (Blyth Spartans) and Bailey Prudhoe (Spennymoor Town) will start again, following impressive league debuts against Ashington last weekend.

Tommy Scott faces a fitness test and Harry Johnson could return, but Kieran Galbraith is struggling with a thigh injury.

Guisborough are hoping to maintain their five-match unbeaten run, but they will be without long-term absentees defender Bradley Mills (shoulder clot) and midfielder Lewis Malone (gashed shin), but otherwise are hoping to be at full strength.

Shildon welcome Stockton Town, who have Dale Mulligan back, having been unavailable for the win over Team Northumbria last Saturday.

Chris Stockton and long-term absentee Adam Nicholson, both miss out for Stockton.

West Auckland visit Ashington.

West press officer Cliff Alderson said: “Hopefully we will welcome back three players - Amar Purewal, Adam Mitchell and Jamie Cobain - which will mean a full team is available.

“It is always a tough game against Ashington, but hopefully our recent form will continue and we can go there and get the win.”

The Colliers have newly signed Chris Carr, Tony Lancaster, Kyle Downey and Tony Stephenson returning. However, Craig Scott and Luke Salmon are both suspended.

Bottom club Billingham Synthonia definitely miss John Seaton at home to Bishop Auckland, while Jordan Jewson is doubtful.

Lewis Wood and Richie Gaston could return to Synners’ squad.

Elsewhere, Jarrow Roofing host Newcastle Benfield, Marske United welcome Dunston UTS, Penrith entertain North Shields and Team Northumbria are at home to Whitley Bay.