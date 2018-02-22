Northern League: Hewitson brace sparks super Esh Winning comeback

Esh Winning outgunned West Allotment Celtic 4-1 in an entertaining clash in Ebac Northern League Division Two last night.

Garry McCartney had the visitors in front on 37 minutes, but Kai Hewitson hauled Esh level from the penalty spot right on half-time, with Bradley Ives red-carded for hauling down Hewitson in the box.

Esh took the lead on 55 minutes, with Nick Marley scoring, then Max Stoker and Hewitson, with a fine header, completing the scoring.

Promotion-chasing Blyth thumped Ryton & Crawcrook Albion 5-0 to go second.

Bobby Taylor, Michael Chilton , Kyle Oliver, David Robinson and Gary Day also notched.

In Division One, runaway leaders Morpeth Town suffered a third defeat in four matches, going down 3-1 at home to Newcastle Benfield.

Paul Brayson hit a brilliant first-half hat-trick to inspire Benfield, while former Sunderland striker Stephen Elliott scored a late consolation for Morpeth.