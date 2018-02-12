Northern League: Hebburn rise to third place with come-from-behind success

Hebburn Town picked up a useful 3-1 win at Alnwick Town to climb into third place in Division Two.

Robert Baker put the home side in front early on, lobbing keeper Stephen Hubery after he was left stranded by a defensive mistake.

But Peter Jones (2) and Dan Robinson turned it around as Hebburn made it six wins in their seven-match unbeaten run.

Robinson was the architect of the equaliser, beating several defenders before chipping the ball to the back post for Jones to nod in.

Hebburn’s pressure paid off on 75 minutes when Robinson forced a Jones corner over the line. Jones made it 3-1 with an excellent strike into the bottom corner from 15 yards.

Whickham proved too strong for lowly Crook Town, who succumbed to a 4-2 defeat, their fifth loss in the last six games.

Daniel Pigg put Crook in front, but a hat-trick from Chad Collins put Whickham in charge.

Although Chris Emms made it 3-2 in the 68th minute, giving Crook hope, Owen Lancaster scored, with five minutes left, to clinch the three points for the Tynesiders, who rose to second place in the process.

Brandon United remain in relegation trouble after a 4-0 defeat at West Allotment Celtic.

They stayed third-bottom after going 3-0 down at half-time, through goals from Dean Walker, Ryan McGorrigan and Hylton Laws.

Laws added a fourth goal late on to see Celtic home in style.

Billingham Town, boosted by successive wins, were brought back to earth by leaders Northallerton Town, who ran out 3-1 winners at Bedford Terrace.

Billingham, though, started brightly and were ahead in the fifth minute, thanks to a goal from Stephen Oakley.

Northallerton roared back in the second half to end their run of three league games without a win.

Aaron Ramsbottom, Nicky Martin and substitute Liam Jarvie did the damage to maintain their three-point lead at the top.

Thornaby are up to seventh, following a narrow 2-1 victory at Ryton & Crawcrook Albion.

The Teessiders went ahead when Kurtis Howes scored in the 16th minute, but they blew the chance to double their advantage seven minutes later, when Kallum Hannah missed a penalty.

Ryton equalised through Jack Moody just before half-time, but Thornaby ensured a fourth successive away league triumph when Matthew Robinson netted in the 58th minute.

On-form Chester-le-Street were left disappointed by the postponement of their home clash with Jarrow, while Easington Colliery’s game at high-flying Blyth was also off, along with Heaton Stannington at home to Darlington RA.