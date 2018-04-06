Northern League: Hebburn hit back for point in dramatic promotion battle at Whickham

Whickham moved top of the Ebac Northern League Second Division despite being held to a 2-2 draw by promotion rivals Hebburn Town last night.

Whickham moved a point above Blyth and Northallerton, while Hebburn stayed fourth.

In front of a crowd of 203, Whickham perhapshad the edge in a goalless first period.

On the restart, Hebburn goalkeeper Steven Hubery brought down Andy Bulford in the box, but Hubery kept out Chad Collins’ penalty with his legs.

The hosts were soon back to go ahead, though, as Owen Lancaster beat a couple of defenders before chipping Hubery.

Hebburn equalised when Adam Rundle smashed a free-kick past home goalkeeper John Mordey.

Whickham regained the lead, when Bulford fired into the roof of the net, but, with nine minutes left, Rhys Williams rescued a point for the visitors.

Whickham sit in pole position, ahead of today’s games, with 64 points, one ahead of their closest rivals, while Hebburn are on 60 points in a close-fought promotion scrap.

Wolviston sprang a surprise to reach the Monkwearmouth Cup final.

Up against third-top Wearside League rivals Redcar Athletic, they progressed 5-4 on penalties after a thrilling 3-3 draw.

Andy Jennings had Redcar ahead, but two goals in two minutes from Philip Otele turned it around.

Adam Preston made it 2-2 with a free-kick, then put Athletic in front, but Wolviston immediately responded to make it 3-3.