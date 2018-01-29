Northern League: Goodey, Cooke seal memorable victory for Easington Colliery against Division Two leaders

Easington Colliery produced arguably their best result of the season as they held on to beat Second Division leaders Northallerton Town 2-1 at the Welfare Park.

In a goalless first half, James Talbot and Ethan Wood both sent efforts just over the bar, while home keeper Kyle Donaldson made fine stops to deny Nicky Martin and Aaron Ramsbottom and visiting goalie Tom Dawson pushed an excellent Jack Pounder effort past the post.

Pounder sent an overhead kick against the bar in the lead-up to Easington’s 68th-minute breakthrough, the ball being played to Aidan Goodey, who sent a fizzing 30-yarder into the top corner of the net.

It was 2-0 nine minutes later, when Michael Cooke converted a 77th minute penalty straight down the middle, after Pounder was fouled in the box.

Donaldson produced another couple of excellent saves to see Easington over the line, though Northallerton did grab a consolation in stoppage time, Colin Anderson converting a Liam Jarvie centre.

Durham City lost 3-1 away to landlords Willington in an entertaining clash at Hall Lane.

It was a disappointment for City, who they took a fourth-minute lead through Callum Smith, who shot under home keeper Lewis Graham.

Willington battled well and levelled when City failed to cope with a corner at the start of the second half, with Matty Moffat netting.

Jeff Smith lobbed home a second soon after and they extended their 11-game unbeaten run with a brilliant late third goal, breaking quickly down the right and producing an inch-perfect cross for Michael Brown to power a header beyond Nathan Armin.

Chester-le-Street travelled to Whickham and went down 2-0.

Owen Lancaster put the hosts ahead on 12 minutes and Andrew Bulford sealed the win with 17 minutes left, moving Whickham up to third place.

Crook Town lost 3-1 at Ryton & Crawcrook Albion, allowing their hosts to leapfrog them in the table.

Jamie Dunn, Callum Turnbull and Mason Stephenson put Ryton 3-0 up, with Christian Holliday replying late on.

Tow Law Town dropped to fifth place after a 3-1 defeat at Billingham Town.

Dean Thexton gave the Lawyers a 20th-minute lead, but three second-half goals from Jason Blackburn, Reece Kenney and Joe Kerridge pushed Billingham Town up to eighth place.

Hebburn Town rose to fourth place, and leap-frogged hosts Heaton Stannington, after a fine 5-2 away triumph.

However, they had to come from behind as Jonathan Wright scored two excellent goals to give Heaton a 2-0 lead, inside half an hour.

Hebburn fought back brilliantly, though. John Sherlock, Gary Shaw and Callum Smith gave them a 3-2 interval lead, then further strikes from Craig Malley and Daniel Robinson sealed a memorable comeback success.

Brandon United enjoyed a fine 2-0 home victory over Jarrow, with second-half strikes from Lee Blades and Connor Lowes securing three precious points in the battle for survival.

Thornaby stayed seventh after a 2-1 win at bottom club Alnwick Town.

Kurtis Howes and Joseph Scaife-Wheatley did the damage, sandwiching a goal from Alnwick’s Joseph Threlfall.

Bedlington Terriers hammered Darlington RA 6-1.

Paul Wardle and Jack Foalle put them 2-0 up, before Mark Sims pulled one back.

Four further goals, from Foalle, Stephen Young, Josh Miller and Zak Atkinson, gave Terriers three big points in the battle to beat the drop.