Northern League: Five-star Durham City outgun Jarrow in seven-goal thriller

Durham City turned in an excellent performance to outgun Jarrow 5-2 in Division Two after falling behind early on.

Jarrow started in style, with a fine strike from Kris Allen in the first minute at Willington.

But Callum Smith equalised with an excellent individual effort after a brilliant run, and Kieran McWaters put City ahead from outside the box after 25 minutes.

Kris Goss, a handful throughout up front for Jarrow, levelled things up with a superb goal right after the break, creating space with skill and firing a low, left-foot shot just out of keeper Nathan Armin’s reach.

City, though, regained control and went back in front with a neat header from defender Ben Joyeux, from Chris Pattinson’s cross.

Striker Brad Hird then finished off Jarrow, making it 4-2 with a good strike, then completing the win with a late penalty.

Easington Colliery were beaten 2-0 by visitors Chester-le-Street.

Aaron Reynolds made the breakthrough on 19 minutes, with a second-half strike from Daniel McGuire sealing the issue.

Fourth-placed Hebburn Town edged a 4-3 success at Bedlington Terriers, with six of the goals coming in the first half.

Scott Lowery gave Terriers an early lead, but two goals in four minutes from Craig Malley turned the score around.

Dan Robinson added a third for Hebburn on the half-hour, before Stephen Young pulled one back, but Robinson’s second made it 4-2. Jack Foalle cut the deficit on 70 minutes, but Hebburn held on for the win.

Tow Law Town’s poor run continued with a 2-0 home loss to Thornaby, who capitalised on Lewis Brown’s straight red card.

Kallum Hannah’s penalty, on the hour, and Joe Posthill’s goal with five minutes left secured the three points for the Teessiders.

Brandon United fought back twice for a vital point in a 2-2 home draw with Billingham Town.

Ash Lavan gave Town a first-minute lead, but Stephen Skinner equalised on 27 minutes.

Elliott Beddow restored the visitors’ advantage on 70 minutes, but, with just three minutes left, Niall Fingleton bagged a second equaliser to draw United level with Bedlington Terriers at the bottom.

Crook Town are still in the relegation mire, following a crushing 5-1 home defeat to high-flying Northallerton Town.

Nicky Martin helped himself to four goals.His first was cancelled out by Daniel Johnston’s equalising effort for Crook, with Stephen Jackson adding Town’s other goal.

Willington drew 1-1 at Brinkburn Road as Darlington RA earned another point in their relegation fight.

RA went ahead through Matty Hughes’s 12th minute strike, but Willington equalised through Matty Moffat.

Blyth regained top spot with a 2-0 home victory over bottom club Alnwick Town.

The visitors kept it tight until the 64th minute, when David Robinson broke the deadlock.Michael Chilton added the second goal in injury time.

Heaton Stannington had a bad result, losing 3-0 at home to Ryton & Crawcrook Albion, with Mason Stephenson, Tyler Davis and Michael Hedley netting. Heaton’s Dean Deagle was dismissed on the hour mark.