Northern League: Easington hit back in style for victory, with four-goal super show

Easington Colliery staged an impressive second-half comeback to pick up three good points against relegation-threatened Brandon United with a 4-2 Second Division win on Saturday.

Third-bottom Brandon had the better of the first-half and went ahead from their first real opportunity, when Lee Blades’ low free-kick somehow found its way into the bottom corner of Kyle Donaldson’s net.

The visitors increased their advantage in the 20th minute as Warren Byrne latched onto a through pass and raced goalwards before shooting past the onrushing Donaldson.

Easington looked in trouble, but Craig Hughes’s men turned it around in fine fashion on the restart.

Shane O’Brien had a header cleared off the line, onto the bar and away, before the breakthrough came in the 60th minute.

Ian Redman played a long ball forward, Jack Pounder got on the end of it and lobbed keeper Jack Patton.

Seven minutes later, Pounder rattled the post with a neat strike, but sub Ethan Wood converted the rebound from close range.

Easington forged 3-2 ahead on 75 minutes as Aidan Goodey fed Lewis Green, who cut in from the flank and hit home from 20 yards.

Shaun Smith hit the killer fourth home goal six minutes later, clinically beating Patton after a good run and cross from Goodey.

Chester-le-Street slipped a place to 13th after succumbing 3-1 at home to leaders Northallerton Town.

Aaron Ramsbottom fired the visitors ahead in the eighth minute, after they broke well from a home corner, and Chris Dickinson made it 2-0 from close range on 33 minutes.

Craig Marron pulled a goal back from the penalty spot on 68 minutes to rouse Chester, but Dickinson headed home his second to seal Northallerton’s 19th league win of the campaign.

Durham City looked on course for an excellent victory when they led 2-0 at the break away to promotion-chasing Whickham.

But the Tynesiders hit back strongly to snatch all three points in the seventh minute of stoppage time.

Brad Hird’s brace right at the end of the first half had Durham deservedly in charge at the Glebe, but Steven Aiston and a Chad Collins penalty, a decision disputed by the visitors, hauled Whickham level by the 56th minute, before Owen Lancaster left City reeling with a dramatic, 97th-minute winner.

The win lifted Whickham to third place.

Esh Winning produced a stirring fightback to rescue a 2-2 draw away to Ryton & Crawcrook Albion, rising to 12th place in the process.

Ryton went 2-0 up through two goals from Martyn Hepple. However, two late strikes from Kai Hewitson and Connor Halpin earned Esh their hard-earned point.

Billingham Town were disappointed in a 2-1 reverse at West Allotment Celtic.

Nicky Whitelaw scored both goals to inspire Celtic, with Ashley Lavan scoring a late consolation for Town, who remain sixth.

Thornaby sit in fifth place, after a comfortable 3-1 win at lowly Bedlington Terriers.

Three second-half goals from Joshua Simpson, Kallum Hannah and Kurtis Howes earned them the three points, despite a late consolation goal from Jack Foalle.

Blyth stayed second, thanks to a narrow 1-0 win over lowly Darlington RA at their new Ashington home.

The all-important goal came from a Liam Gillesphey wonder strike, with just five minutes left.

Bottom club Alnwick Town sprang a surprise with a 2-1 away victory at Heaton Stannington.

Liam Wotherspoon had given the home side the lead, but two goals either side of half-time, from a Tony Brown penalty and a strike from Darren Riddell, gave Alnwick three precious points in the fight for survival.