Northern League: Easington Colliery stunned by second-half Jarrow surge

Easington Colliery were rocked by a second-half surge as Jarrow claimed a convincing 4-1 away win in Division Two on Saturday.

Jarrow were ahead in just the third minute, when Shane O’Brien tried to clear a Steven Graham free-kick and sent the ball spiralling into his own net.

On-form striker Jack Pounder hit an effort over the bar before he hauled Easington level on 35 minutes, finishing clinically after magnificent work on the left by Michael Cooke ended with an inch-perfect cross into the box.

Peter Kane wasted a glorious chance for the visitors before the break, then Pounder headed straight at the keeper as Easington went close early in the second period.

Jarrow capitalised to go ahead from a disputed penalty, as O’Brien was adjudged to have fouled Grant Pressing and Kris Allen beat Kyle Donaldson from the spot.

Kane nodded home a Graham free-kick for 3-1 and Allen later played in Aaron Kah to clip the fourth goal past Donaldson.

Durham City moved up to eighth place, jumping above landlords Willington, thanks to a comfortable 4-0 success at bottom club Alnwick Town.

Callum Smith scored a terrific, first-half hat-trick to inspire Ollie Hotchkiss’s men, netting in the 12th, 23rd and 40th minutes.

Bradley Hird killed off Alnwick with a fourth goal on the hour mark.

Chester-le-Street secured an important 1-0 win at home to lowly Bedlington Terriers to climb into 14th place, well clear of trouble.

The all-important goal came in the 77th minute, when Daniel McGuire found the net.

Second-top Tow Law maintained their promotion push with a late 2-1 victory at Brandon United.

Stephen Skinner had Brandon ahead on 29 minutes, but Jonathan Kemp equalised four minutes later and Rhys Harbottle grabbed the Lawyers’ winner with just nine minutes left.

Esh Winning made a good point in an entertaining 3-3 draw at Heaton Stannington.

Heaton scored first through Jake Turnbull, but Shaun Reay and Alex Goundry turned it around. Abubaker Salim and Richard Hoggins netted to give Heaton a 3-2 lead, but, with just five minutes left, Reece Brown ensured a point for Esh.

Hebburn Town stayed sixth after a hard-earned 1-1 draw at Blyth, who rose place to fourth.

Scott Oliver’s side took the lead through Ross Toward, after just 11 minutes, but Michael Chilton equalised from the penalty spot with 19 minutes left.

Billingham Town secured an excellent 4-1 victory at Whickham.

Jason Blackburn fired them in front only for Ross Peareth to level.

Two goals in two minutes from Jack Connor and Luke Hogan, though, gave the Teessiders the edge and Gary Redman added a late fourth.

Struggling Darlington RA lost 2-0 to Thornaby, for whom Joe Posthill gave Thornaby (18) and Jack McGurk (78) did the damage.

West Allotment Celtic led table-toppers Northallerton Town with Dean Walker’s 21st-minute strike.

But second-half efforts from Chris Dickinson and Colin Anderson steered Northallerton home.