Northern League: Easington Colliery scrappers sunk late on as Heaton get it Wright

Easington Colliery slipped to a 3-2 home defeat to Heaton Stannington in an entertaining Second Division clash on Saturday.

It was an up and down day for the Colliers, who trailed, led 2-1 and eventually lost to a late goal.

Andrew Robertson put promotion-chasing Heaton ahead on 23 minutes with a fierce strike into the top corner after a long throw caused problems for Easington’s defence.

Shane O’Brien quickly headed Easington level from an Aidan Goodey corner, then Colliery were ahead just before the interval as Jack Pounder tapped in at the back post after Games Talbot’s corner was flicked on.

Easington looked good, but Heaton raised their game on the restart and Richard Hoggins headed them level from a nice ball into the box from Jonathan Wright.

Heaton beat Kyle Donaldson for the winner on 87 minutes as they broke down the left and Wright drove his effort past the keeper.

Pounder headed against the woodwork as Easington chased a late leveller, but the visitors held on to to climb to sixth place.

Chester-l-Street came away from Thornaby with an excellent 2-1 win.

The Teessiders went ahead after just two minutes when Kallum Hannah struck, but two goals from Michael Hepplewhite turned the Cestrians’ day around, scoring in the 22nd and 37th minutes.

Hebburn Town stayed fourth after a 2-0 home success over Brandon United, who remain third-bottom.

Luke Thompson’s own goal on 17 minutes and a strike from Craig Malley, on the half hour mark, were enough for the three points.

Tow Law Town remained fifth after rescuing a 2-2 draw at home to battling Ryton & Crawcrook Albiom.

Lewis Brown had Lawyers ahead, but two late goals from Scott Jasper and Tyler Davis seemed to have given Ryton the win. Simon Ord, though, popped up to rescue a point in the 92nd minute.

Crook Town lost heavily at home, with second-top Blyth running out 6-1 winners.

The home side did take the lead through David Paul, however Kyle Oliver, a hat-trick from Michael Chilton, David Robinson and Gary Day steered Blyth to a convincing victory.

Billingham Town won a seven-goal thriller 4-3 at Esh Winning to rise to seventh place.

Ashley Lavan fired a brace for the visitors, alongside goals from Joseph Kerridge and Brandon Kirkbride. Esh relied on Matthew Allison and a double from Kai Hewitson

In-form Willington drew 0-0 at Jarrow in a game of very few chances, extending their unbeaten run, in all competitions, to 13.

In an incredible match, leaders Northallerton Town and bottom club Alnwick Town produced a stunning 6-6 draw.

The home side went 1-0 up through Liam Jarvie, only for Alnwick to go 3-1 ahead, thanks to goals from Robert Baker (2) and Philip Bright.

Shaun Hudson and Aaron Ramsbottom hauled Northallerton level at 3-3

But Alnwick then went 5-3 up, thanks to Kevin Westphal and a second from Bright.

Ramsbottom’s second pulled one back for the hosts, only for Alex Laviers to make it 6-4 to Alnwick.

However, the table-toppers fought back to grab a point as Colin Anderson and Stephen Jackson both scored in the last six minutes.

Darlington RA lost their crucial clash 3-2 to fellow strugglers West Allotment Celtic.

Ryan McGorrigan struck twice to give Celtic a 2-0 lead, but Mark Sims pulled one back.

An own goal from Danny McLachlan restored the two-goal lead, only for Sims to bag another. But West Allotment held on for the three vital points, to move seven points clear of danger.

Whickham stayed third with a narrow 2-1 victory at home to lowly Bedlington Terriers.

Andrew Bulford gave Whickham the lead, only for Jack Foalle to equalise, but Andrew Brown fired home the home winner on 50 minutes.