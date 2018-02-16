Northern League: Durham City boss Hotchkiss desperate for go-ahead after three defeats in a row

Durham City aim to kick-start their campaign after three successive defeats in league and cup,

In Division Two tomorrow, they host Crook Town at Willington, with manager Ollie Hotchkiss saying: “We just hope the match goes ahead. It’s been a frustrating period with the weather and losing more games.

“Our last few results have not been great, but we hope to get back to winning ways and pick up some points.”

Steve Malloy is 50/50 after a stomach injury, with back injury victim Alex Dobinson similarly rated.

Callum Smith is unavailable due to a holiday, but Josh Thompson returns after a hamstring injury.

Easington Colliery journey to Darlington RA, looking to get back to winning ways after defeat to Heaton Stannington two weeks ago.

Secretary Billy Banks said: “We’ve not had a game for a fortnight. Keeper Kyle Donaldson will return to the squad and we hope to come away with all three points, but you’ve got to work for everything, there are no easy games.

“We’ve got a young side and we do our best with what’s available, but, like everyone else, we could do with a big cash injection!”

Chester-le-Street travel to Esh Winning, seeking to complete a double after a 2-0 home win early in the season/

Chester chairman Joe Burlinson was in reflective mood this week, saying: “We are doing well at present and we have added a bit of experience at the back with Kevin Dixon.

“The injuries have been better this season, with players coming back in and I must say that Craig Marron has been outstanding this season.”

Tow Law Town, down to fifth, entertain Bedlington Terriers.

Secretary Steve Moralee said: “If the game goes ahead, we will have a full squad available, apart from Adam Knowles, who is suspended.

“The manager is looking to bring a new signing in to freshen things up.”

Brandon United host promotion-chasing Heaton Stannington and secretary Barry Ross said: “Warren Byrne is expected to make his home debut, along with Jack Errington.

“There are doubts over Reece Marshall, Connor Lowes, Nathan Stephenson and Craig Ruddy, due to knocks in last week’s defeat at West Allotment.

“This is a massive game for the club, as we strive to get away from the relegation trapdoor, so hopefully the game will go ahead.”

On-song Willington journey to leaders Northallerton Town in confident mood.

Manager Tony Lee said: ““There are no changes to the team. We have a tough game against top of the table Northallerton, but we’re unbeaten in 14 games, so hopefully we’ll put up a good fight and come away with at least a point.”

Northallerton hope that Elliot McGlade will finally be able to complete his suspension. Mattie Crossen is back from training with England and Richie Walker and Colin Anderson are both expected to be available again.

Jarrow entertain Ryton & Crawcrook Albion and expect to have a full squad available, with Luke Collins expected to recover from a knock in time for the match.

Albion miss Jack Moody, Harry Mitchell and Mark McMeekin from last week’s squad, alongside long-term absentee Anthony Brown, while Callum Turnbull is still out with a broken nose.

Philip Hodges returns from holiday and Michael Hedley and Kevin Anstey are recalled.

Elsewhere, Blyth take on Whickham in a crucial promotion clash and Thornaby welcome West Allotment Celtic.