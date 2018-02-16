Northern League: Craig Lynch eyes winning start to reign as Seaham Red Star boss

Craig Lynch takes charge as new Seaham Red Star manager for the first time at home to Team Northumbria in Division One tomorrow.

Lynch, who took over following Chris McCabe’s resignation on Monday, will look to arrest a four-game winless run.

Former Sunderland reserve-team forward Lynch said: “Nicky Kane and Ash Davis are both still injured and will be unavailable.

“Arron Croft, Tom Price, David Scorer, Kieran Galbraith and Ash Davis could all return, but Callum Munro is still suspended.

“Apart from that, we have a full strength squad.

“This will be my first game in charge, and I hope the lads will give me 100%. We have home advantage and I hope we’ll come away with some points.”

Team Northumbria produced a magnificent display to demolish West Auckland 5-0 last week, and will look to avenge a 3-2 home loss to Seaham back in August.

Sunderland RCA manager Martin Swales is close to having a full squad to choose from for the attractive home clash against third-placed North Shields.

Clayton Davis, Jonny Davis, Kieron Parnaby, Ross McNab and Adam McGuinness are all back in the RCA squad, but Luke Richardson is out.

Reece Noble and Dylan Elliott will be given fitness tests before kick-off.

Swales said: “We’re playing North Shields, who are a good strong side, but we’re doing quite well at home at present and are looking forward to trying to take all three points.”

RCA, in eighth place, lost 2-0 away to North Shields in September.

The Meadow Park men have failed to score in each of their last four home matches, drawing with Newton Aycliffe and succumbing to narrow defeats to high-fliers Morpeth Town and Marske United and, last time out, seventh-top Whitley Bay.

Second-bottom Washington, 13 points from safety with just 12 games left, host Bishop Auckland in a must-win game at Nissan.

Mechanics press officer Andrew Gibson said: “We welcome back Pascal Chimbonda from suspension. Long-term, we are still missing Corey Barnes with a shoulder injury.

“This will be a tough outing and manager Michael Laws will be looking at the positives from Tuesday’s defeat (at Jarrow Roofing). Individual mistakes were involved in the build-up to goals that were conceded and, at this stage, three points seem vital.”

Ryhope CW, down in fifth-bottom spot, are without a match despite having played fewer games than any other team in the bottom nine. They have no midweek game coming up either.

West Auckland Town, thumped 5-0 by Team Northumbria last weekend, host second-placed Consett in one of the games of the day.

Anthony Bell returns to the West squad after a five-match suspension.

West press officer Cliff Anderson said: “We’ll be hoping to bounce back after last week’s poor performance against Team Northumbria, but it’ll be a difficult game against Consett, who are second in the league.”

Consett chairman Frank Bell said of the Steelmen’s rise to second place: “The lads are performing well in all areas, defensively and in attack, plus injured players are returning to the squad.

“Daniel Hawkins is out for a while, however, we are delighted that Dan has signed a new long-term contract, alongside Michael Sweet, Matty Slocombe, Ryan McKinnon and Clark Kay.

“Added to the other long contracted players in the squad, we are in good shape and building for the future.”

Shildon, in fifth position, travel to fourth-top Marske United, with the sides together on 52 points, though the Seasiders have eight games in hand.

Marske have new signing Andrew Stephenson available and goalkeeper Lewis McDonald has returned to the club, following a short spell at Darlington RA.

Dunston UTS head to Boldon to take on third-bottom Jarrow Roofing, who are in fine form with three wins in their last four games.

Visiting manager Chris Swailes hopes to select from a full squad, with the return to fitness of Kelvin Thear.

Michael Hall returns from an absence due to work commitments, while Liam Marrs is on loan from Darlington and continues in the starting line-up.

Ashington, with only four points from seven games, have an attractive home clash against Whitley Bay.

Newton Aycliffe, who beat neighbours Shildon last time out, host leaders Morpeth Town, while FA Vase survivors Stockton Town entertain fourth-bottom Penrith.