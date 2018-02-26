Northern League: Clinical James Ellis treble gives Ryhope CW huge win in fight for top-flight survival

Ryhope CW edged themselves five points clear of the First Division relegation trapdoor with a priceless 3-2 home success against Newton Aycliffe on Saturday.

But they left it late to secure all three points, with James Ellis completing his hat-trick in the very last minute.

Ryhope delighted boss Gary Pearson with their desire and hunger in clinching a first win in eight league matches.

They stormed ahead in the 15th minute, with former Brandon United flier Ellis scoring, but Craig Hutchinson, who tormented Ryhope in last season’s FA Vase exit at Billingham Town, hauled Aycliffe level on 32 minutes.

Ellis put the Wearsiders in front again four minutes later, only for Hutchinson to equalise right on half-time, beating keeper Jonny Ball for the second time.

The second half was nip and tuck all the way before Ryhope grabbed a last-gasp win, Ellis pouncing from close range to fire past James Winter.

Pearson, whose fifth-bottom side entertain Ashington tomorrow, said: “I am delighted with the win and it would have been a travesty, if we didn’t win.

“It was looking like it was going to be a draw, but we had so many chances throughout the game to win it.

“James Ellis got the late goal and a hat-trick and I am glad he had his shooting boots on. We are very happy with the win.”

Ryhope have re-signed forward Matty Weirs from Bishop Auckland, as well as striker Stephen Ramsey from South Shields. Both were on the bench on Saturday.

Seaham Red Star boss Craig Lynch enjoyed his first win in charge, beating Whitley Bay 2-0 away.

Bay, rocked by the midweek loss of their entire management team to neighbours North Shields, were sunk by early and late goals at Hillheads.

Codie Howe directed his back-post header past goalkeeper Tom Flynn for the opener, his first goal for Seaham.

Liam McBryde and Robbie Bird passed up good chances to extend the lead, but they made sure of the three points in the very last minute as sub Thomas Scott produced a fine finish to beat Flynn.

Seaham hope to build on the victory when they host Stockton Town tomorrow.

Washington look doomed after yet another defeat, albeit fighting hard in a 4-3 home loss to Ashington.

The Mechanics went down to a late Jake Turnbull goal, after coming back to equalise three times in the match.

Earlier, a brace from Washington’s Vinny Gash had cancelled out two goals from Kyle Downey.

In the second half, Dylan Williamson gave the Colliers the lead for the third time, only to be pegged back by Kieren Broomfield.

However, Turnbull’s late strike leaves the Mechanics still 13 points from safety, with nine games to go.

Washington visit Newton Aycliffe tomorrow.

Sunderland RCA, without a game at the weekend, return to action tomorrow, at Whitley Bay.

West Auckland stayed third, and moved within a point of Consett, after a comfortable 2-0 success at Dunston UTS.

Nathan Fisher bagged another two goals, to add to his two hat-tricks inside a week.

The first was an excellent strike past goalkeeper Niall Harrison and, for the second, he rounded Harrison, after running clean through, to finish with aplomb.

Consett were crushed 4-0 at home by Newcastle Benfield.

Jake Orrell and Josh Scott had the visitors 2-0 up inside seven minutes and the Steelmen never really recovered.

Elliott Forbes made it 3-0 after 24 minutes and Scott helped himself to a second-half strike to confirm Benfield’s superiority.

Shildon got back to winning ways, beating lowly Penrith 3-1.

Adam Burnicle fired them into a 2-0 lead, with a first-half brace, the second after rounding goalkeeper Stuart Dixon.

Matthew Moynan’s own goal made it 3-0 just after half-time, before the Cumbrians managed a consolation goal, scored by Connor Shields.

Runaway leaders Morpeth Town got back on track with a 3-1 victory at Bishop Auckland, despite having Keith Graydon sent off.

Three goals in eight second-half minutes, from Sean Taylor (2, including a penalty) and Stephen Elliott, put them 3-0 up before Luke Sullivan responded with a late penalty.

In an incredible match at the Daren Persson Stadium, North Shields beat third-bottom Jarrow Roofing 6-5, having been 5-2 down with just 17 minutes left.

The Robins had been ahead twice earlier, when Dean Holmes and an own goal were cancelled out by two goals from Dennis Knight and Liam Anderson.

Roofing then went 5-2 up, with another three goals from Knight, making it four in the match, but Gareth Bainbridge struck twice and then Dean Holmes bagged a couple in stoppage time, the last goal a volley, to secure a dramatic home win.

Guisborough Town will be feeling their relegations fears are over, after they beat in-form Team Northumbria 2-1.

Steven Roberts put the Priorymen ahead just before half-ime, with a good strike, only for Robbie Spence to equalise with two minutes left.

However, a minute later, Joe Ferguson scored a dramatic winner, blasting the ball home from the edge of the box.