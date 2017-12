Chester-le-Street rose to 13th place in Division Two, well clear of trouble, thanks to Saturday’s 3-1 home success against Ryton & Crawcrook Albion.

Michael Hepplewhite’s 17th-minute strike set them on their way, although Mason Stephenson equalised on 37 minutes.

Second-half goals from Alex White and Dominic Laws sealed the win for Colin Wake’s men.

Easington Colliery found high-flying Tow Law Town too strong for them, going down 3-0.

Two goals from the prolific Dean Thexton, plus a Liam Whitworth effort, did the damage, with Chris Pearson missing a late penalty for Easington.

Durham City remained in sixth place after a narrow 2-1 victory at lowly Darlington RA.

The game came to life in the second half, with two Bradley Hird strikes sparking City before Mark Sims hit a last-gasp consolation for RA.

Esh Winning roared back from two goals down to draw 2-2 at home to Hebburn Town.

Channon North and Paul Chow gave Hebburn a great start, both scoring inside 10 minutes.

The fightback began when NickMarley pulled a goal back on 26 minutes and he equalised five minutes later.

Crook Town edged a thrilling 4-3 win at Alnwick Town.

Kyle Morris with goals in the 16th and 24th minutes, gave Crook a 2-0 lead. James Jackson (36) and Christopher Laidlaw (43), levelled things up, before Morris completed his hat-trick on 66 minutes.

Alnwick fought back again to make it 3-3, through Tony Brown’s 69th-minute effort, but Christian Holliday hit the visitors’ winner, with just two minutes left.

Kris Allen had Jarrow ahead at West Allotment Celtic, but Dean Walker equalised.

Heaton Stannington are third, after a comfortable 2-0 home win over Thornaby, Jonathan Wright bagging two first-half goals.

Billingham Town trailed 2-0 to Bedlington Terriers, with Scott Lowery netting twice, but rallied to earn a 2-2 draw, thanks to Jack Connor and Reece Kenney.

Northallerton Town remain top, following a resounding 4-1 win at Blyth, who slipped from second spot with the defeat. Chris Dickinson netted twice.