Northern League: Chester-le-Street on the up with derby success against Durham City

Chester-le-Street climbed to 11th place in the Ebac Northern League Second Division after last night’s 3-2 win away to Durham City.

The Cestrians started well at Willington and took the lead after 14 minutes, when Chris Stephenson beat keeper Nathan Armin.

Alex Walker made it 2-0 in the 24th minute, though Chris Pattinson quickly reduced the deficit.

Two minutes into the second half, Mark Peck put Chester two ahead again, and they held on to go three points behind City, despite Pattinson’s second goal.