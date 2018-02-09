Northern League: Chester boss eyes new signing for Jarrow clash, with four first-teamers missing

Chester-le-Street manager Colin Wake has a few players missing for tomorrow’s home Second Division clash with Jarrow.

Wake, whose side’s 3-2 midweek win at Durham City lifted them to a season’s high 11th place, said of the newly-promoted Tynesiders: “They are having a good first season and they are playing good football, so it should be a good game.

“We have performed well in the last two games, so we should be going into the game with plenty of confidence.”

Wake added: “Missing are Michael and Danny Hepplewhite as they are on Michael’s stag do. Danny McGuire is on holiday and Lee Mole has work commitments.”

Kevin Dixon returns, while Wake is looking to add a forward to the squad for the game.

Jarrow manager Dave Bell said: “We have Darren Morton unavailable. Kai Elliott returns to the squad following a long injury lay-off which is great news for us.

“Dean Martin is also almost ready to come back into the squad, again great news.”

Easington Colliery travel to second-placed Blyth for a very tough test.

Joint manager Craig Hughes said: “We dropped our game in the second half last Saturday and we should have got something from it.

“We’ll be looking to put that right at Blyth.

“We will be without regular goalkeeper, Kyle Donaldson, who is away, so we’re signing on Chris Rookes to play in goal.

“Club captain Chris Pearson, should return to the side and Michael Cooke is another who will return, having missed last Saturday’s game.”

Struggling Brandon United, away to West Allotment Celtic, miss injury victim Reece Marshall, but they expect to make a new signing in time for kick-off.

Lowly Crook Town have a challenging home game against third-top Whickham.

Centre back Ryan Coles returns, but forward Christian Halliday is out with an ankle injury.

Crook’s new signing from Thornaby, Lewis Dalton, is available to bolster their attack.

Manager Chris Lax said: “It’s another tough game ahead, where we must pick points up.”

Billingham Town host leaders Northallerton and manager James Hunter said: “This is a huge game and made even more interesting due to the fact there are a few players who were part of Billingham’s successful FA Vase run last year, who are now playing for Northallerton.

“We do have fewer players missing this week, with Brandon Kirkbride and Elliott Beddow unavailable and Krissy Summers still coming back from injury.

“Apart from that, we have a full squad to look at, however Danny Lloyd may be going out on loan to get him some game time towards the end of this season.”

Heaton Stannington host Darlington RA, who have several players out injured, while Michael Joseph is suspended.Daniel Flounders and Leigh Guthrie, though, return.

Ryton & Crawcrook Albion entertain Thornaby, with a full squad apart from Phil Hodges, who is on holiday, and Callum Turnbull, who has a broken nose.

Hebburn Town, in fourth place, are away to bottom club Alnwick Town, who memorably hit six goals in last week’s epic draw at leaders Northallerton.

Tonight, in-form Willington, nine points off the promotion places, entertain Esh Winning at Hall Lane, looking to maintain their momentum.

Esh hope to have Callum Boakes and Nick Marley back from injury, Chris Mordue and Scott Arnott definitely return.

Esh manager Tony Boakes said: “After a 1-1 draw earlier in the season with them, we hope for another good result against one of the form sides.”

Tow Law host Bedlington Terriers in a second round Ernest Armstrong Memorial Cup tie.