Whickham moved up to second place in the Ebac Northern League Second Division with last night’s 3-1 win at lowly Brandon United.

United started well and took the lead when Lee Blades scored, but the visitors responded just before half-time, with Andy Brown equalising.

Whickham forged ahead in the 71st minute, when Andy Bulford finished well and, just three minutes later, Brown smashed l home a killer third goal from the edge of the box.