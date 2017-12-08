Northern League: Boss Hughes looks for second straight victory for Easington Colliery

Easington Colliery boss Craig Hughes is seeking a second successive win in Division Two when they host Whickham tomorrow.

Hughes said: “It’s going to be a very tough test against Whickham, but we’ll be looking to build on the win over Bedlington a couple of weeks ago.”

Jay Redman will return to the squad, having missed out last week, while Ian Redman will be in contention for a first start, after coming off the bench two weeks ago.

Ryan Barrow should return to the squad, but Chris Freeman is likely to miss out through injury.

Chester-le-Street visit Willington, with manager Colin Wake saying: “We are expecting a really tough game, against an improving Willington side who have recruited well and are likely to push for a promotion place with the forward line that they have.”

Chester have a full squad to select from, apart from Daniel Hepplewhite, but do have a few fitness concerns, regarding Kieran Megran, Tom Iley and Craig Marron.

Arron Reynolds, Kevin Dixon, Josh King and Lee Mole all return to the squad.

Boss Wake added: “We go into the game confident that if we show the same determination and willingness, that we have seen over the last few league games, to do the right things more often than not, we are capable of getting a result.”

On-form Durham City travel to Heaton Stannington.

Manager Ollie Hotchkiss said: “Steven Malloy will be back in the team after suspension and Jeremy Allen could possibly be in contention, after a long spell out through injury.

“Ross Simpson should be in contention to make the 16-man squad. Hopefully two new signings will also be in place.”

Hebburn Town, who have dropped to fifth in the league, travel to Thornaby, who are looking for a win to leapfrog the Tynesiders.

Tow Law Town travel to West Allotment Celtic and secretary Steve Moralee said: “We got knocked out of the League Cup with a heavy midweek defeat and will be looking to pick ourselves back up.”

Lewis Teasdale is expected to be fit and Adam Nicholls, Glenn Caygill and Lewis Brown will all return to the squad.

Billingham Town, in eighth position, host Ryton & Crawcrook Albion, who are missing Anthony Brown and Lee Crammond, while Harry Mitchell is suspended.

David Below and Mark McMeekin have work commitments, but Ryton welcome back Philip Hodges, who has been missing Saturdays due to work commitments.

Esh Winning are at high-flying Blyth.

Manager Tony Boakes said: “Captain Max Stoker should be back in the team, and we hope to give a debut to Matty Soulsby, who is newly signed from Tow Law. Kai Hewitson should also get a start, after returning from Tow Law too.”

Brandon United, in third-bottom spot, are desperate for a win at home to fifth-bottom Bedlington Terriers in an intriguing game.

Crook Town journey to Darlington RA and should have a fully fit and available squad, possibly alongside a couple of new signings.

RA also hope to complete two signings in time for the game.

Jarrow host Northallerton Town and manager Dave Bell said: “We have Max Kirkham unavailable, as he serves the last game of a three-match ban.

“Josh Allan, John Murray and Jak Quantrill are injured, along with Sam Attewell.

“Luke Collins is unlikely to be available and Liam Clark will wait to see if his injury has recovered in time, but this looks unlikely.

“We have new signing Liam Binks joining our squad - he has been playing Sunday football and comes highly recommended.

“We expect to complete the signings of three players in time for the game and will be working hard to make sure they are registered in time.”